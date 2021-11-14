ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would lower drinking age to 18 in South Carolina

By Simon Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolinians 18 years and older would be able to buy and drink alcohol if a bill that was prefiled this week becomes law. Rep....

Comments / 53

13Bgunner
6d ago

I think SC, has enough DUI's and alcohol related accidents, this bill will definitely increase that number...

16
Renee Clark
6d ago

I didn't care for Trump but when he made it 21 to buy Tobacco products was fantastic the law needs to stay the way it is

10
Bob Jones
6d ago

I get they can vote they can go in the military but a good amount of 18 year olds don't seem ready for this

11
