With tech companies like Meta—previously known as Facebook—going full steam ahead on augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), or what some call the Metaverse, the need for high-speed mobile processors capable of running AR/VR applications is obvious. Enter Qualcomm’s XR2 processor, the first mobile AR/VR chip with 5G broadband connectivity, which enables high-speed AR/VR processing even on the go. Already being used in AR/VR headsets from Meta, HTC and others, the XR2 is not just fast-tracking technology lets users move freely around a space, meaning headsets using the chip don’t need cumbersome wires that can interrupt the experience. If the Metaverse is indeed our future, tech like the XR2 will help get us there. —Patrick Lucas Austin.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO