Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria's elections

By VESELIN TOSHKOV Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party held a narrow...

Anti-graft Party In Close Race With Conservatives In Bulgaria

An anti-graft party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, according to exit polls Sunday, in the third general election this year as Bulgaria fights its deadliest coronavirus wave. We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25...
New centrist party poised to win Bulgaria’s election, partial results show

SOFIA (Reuters) – A new centrist political party is expected to win Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, increasing the chances of an end to a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member state, partial results from the vote showed on Monday. The anti-graft We Continue The Change party, launched by two...
Poland's PM to hold talks in Europe on border crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he is to hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Malaysian PM's party wins landslide victory in state polls

MALACCA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party won a landslide victory in a state election Saturday, defeating its allies in the ruling coalition as well as the opposition ahead of national polls. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Independent 'anti-corruption' candidate to stand in North Shropshire by-election

Another candidate has emerged ahead of next month's North Shropshire by-election. Independent Yolande Kenward is standing as an anti-corruption candidate for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Conservative Owen Paterson. The 69-year old stood in Maidstone and The Weald in both the 2017 and 2019 general elections. Speaking...
Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
Protests against virus restrictions erupt in Vienna, Zurich

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new record for the second time this week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
Fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
