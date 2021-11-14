More Tracks

Taking the family to Cudjoe Key Friday night for a long weekend for my son's 13th birthday. Bringing my 20' bay boat. I hired Piner to join us on my boat for our first day on Saturday. Also plan on fishing Sunday and Monday before returning Tuesday. Hoping the weather will let us get offshore and do some trolling and bottom fishing but we don't take unnecessary risks in our small boat, and will stay inshore if it's even a little sloppy. So I think this time of year we will probably be inshore, but we can hope. My son really wants to catch lobster but I have no idea what to do or where to do it, lol. Anybody got any tips/suggestions for lobstering/fishing the Keys in November? We would really like to catch Mahi, Wahoo, Kingfish, Snapper, and Grouper, but we are also just happy to have a good time on the water, catch whatever bites, and enjoy a fun family weekend. We are coming from Tampa. We fish 2-3 days a week up here. But I don't know the Keys at all.

