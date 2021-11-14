More Tracks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSame area as the big Buck the other day, but whole 'nuther critter(s). I'd guess Possums....maybe mama and kids. I've...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Gadget Flow

FitBark 2 dog activity monitor tracks walking distance, calories burned, and more

Want to track your pet’s daily steps to ensure they’re as fit and healthy as they could be? The FitBark 2 dog activity monitor tracks their sleep quality, distance traveled, number of calories burned, and more. So you’ll never have to guess if they’re meeting their daily exercise goals. Once connected to the app, the FitBark 2 allows you to set ideal goals based on your pet‘s breed, age, and weight. Moreover, this dog activity monitor attaches to a collar and only weighs 10 g, so your furry friend will barely even notice it’s there. Rugged and waterproof, it’s suitable for daily wear and provides 24/7 monitoring. Furthermore, build healthier habits with your dog and sync to your Fitbit, Apple Watch, or another tracker to compare stats side by side. Overall, this gadget can detect early signs of anxiety, skin condition, mobility issues, and more in the FitBark Health Index.
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Willing to Move

With the number of deer being seen it leads me to believe that too much time has been spent in my favorite location. The location is good for me but most deer that are seen are on camera are at night but that could change since its getting closer to rut but not yet.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Bear walks into convenience store. She better be glad

That’s the bear wasn’t a coyote! Coyote would have been all over that dying rabbit scream of hers. Hell, I’m surprised the bear didn’t check out the racket as well. Notice the tag in its ear. Once a penalty. problem bear always a problem bear. November 18 edited November 18...
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Heading down this weekend

Taking the family to Cudjoe Key Friday night for a long weekend for my son's 13th birthday. Bringing my 20' bay boat. I hired Piner to join us on my boat for our first day on Saturday. Also plan on fishing Sunday and Monday before returning Tuesday. Hoping the weather will let us get offshore and do some trolling and bottom fishing but we don't take unnecessary risks in our small boat, and will stay inshore if it's even a little sloppy. So I think this time of year we will probably be inshore, but we can hope. My son really wants to catch lobster but I have no idea what to do or where to do it, lol. Anybody got any tips/suggestions for lobstering/fishing the Keys in November? We would really like to catch Mahi, Wahoo, Kingfish, Snapper, and Grouper, but we are also just happy to have a good time on the water, catch whatever bites, and enjoy a fun family weekend. We are coming from Tampa. We fish 2-3 days a week up here. But I don't know the Keys at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
floridasportsman.com

Shot through the Digital Night Scope

The time is about 30 minutes off. Those are my domestic turkeys roaming the food plot. This is the first time I played with the still camera function of the scope. I'm surprised how good of a picture it takes. The turkeys are about 50 yards away.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Tomorrow's the Day!!!

...Doe weekend on private land!! I might actually have a chance at shooting a Deer for the first time in 40 years. I really dont see how you Deer hunters do it though, sitting in a tree for days for 1 shot. Gimme a flock of Ringnecks droppin at Mach 5 or a thunderous Gobble in the Palmettos 30 yards away.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Sassa 11/13/21

Fished the King of the Bay T on sat and tho I couldn't come up with the Redfish I needed the snook bite was off the charts. An overslot 35" was the biggest i boated and had to be lipped out the mangroves by hand, but this 30" caught on 15lb flouro was the fight of the day. He came home for dinner.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Yankee Capt Pulley Ridge light trip report

Another great trip on the YC. 1st day was a little slow but had a steady pick of some nice Muttons. Buddy landed a few nice Red groupers, as did others, but all were released. Capt made numerous moves to put us on fish and the 2nd day we hit the sweet spot with large showings of Muttons on all moves. Slow pitchers caught some nice Scamps and there were a few black fin tuna in the mix as well, though not as much as in previous trips. Sharks took their fair Share of Muttons and groupers but Capt moved us to other spots with fewer sharks. Trollers caught 3 nice Wahoo between moves. Finally, met some new folks and hopefully will see on future trips. In closing, thanks to Capt Greg and crew for a great trip.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Distance and Condition for Shots

Neck shots, if not made very precisely, will end up with a lost deer. Anything low on the neck and that is meat or windpipe, but not spine. I just couldn't recommend that shot to anyone and I don't feel they are ethical. I am glad to only be a...
PETS
floridasportsman.com

little tunny and spanish mackerel at the skyway

Is anyone catching any spanish mackerel or little tunny at the skyway? I am finding tons of bait around the skyway bridge but no spanish and no little tunny. I went out again today and no luck, just lots of bait.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Fishing with a newbie

We have a program at Naples Fishing where we take out. a new member more or less to acquaint the"snowbird" with. Backcountry fishing.The Newbie(age83) shows up with rods. more suited for Great Whites than reds or trout. Of course,attached to his line is the famed"New Jersey. rig",that being a swivel,a...
NAPLES, FL
floridasportsman.com

The Future of our Sport

For over seventy years I have been absolutely spellbound by the woods and waters of our tropical wonderland. Still after all this time there is no place I would rather be than on the water or in the woods. But things are different now. The endless miles of lush grass-flats...
SPORTS
floridasportsman.com

Shell Mound, 11/20

Wow. Got there just after 10, not quite two hours into the incoming tide and I've never seen it so low. Like 50 feet of mud in front of the boat ramp, and then only a few inches of water , surrounded by more mud and dry-ish land. Bait was...
HOBBIES
