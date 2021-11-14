ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Walgreens shuts over 'severe rat infestation'

By Jon Brown
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Walgreens in San Francisco has been temporarily shuttered because of repugnant rodents overrunning it. The Walgreens in question, which is in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood, will not be allowed to reopen until it manages to pass a health inspection, according to a San Francisco Department of...

www.foxbusiness.com

