San Francisco Walgreens shuts over 'severe rat infestation'

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Back in September I Tweeted a take that I thought was pretty lukewarm but ended up making a lot of people very upset. For the several weeks prior, I’d been getting a Wall Street Journal ad repeatedly posted on my timeline claiming that “CVS, Home Depot, Ulta and Target all have something in common. They’re struggling to keep up with organized crime rings stealing from their stores in bulk and selling the goods online, often on Amazon.” Not only was I sick of seeing the same ad posted over and over again, but I was sick of this increasingly common bit of hysteria being pushed at me: the idea that I should give a shit that individuals are stealing from large corporate box stores. So I Tweeted, “This keeps getting promoted to me & I cannot stress enough that stealing from big box stores is fine. Did you know they have an entire playbook on how to avoid paying local taxes as they destroy independent businesses & abandon buildings?”

