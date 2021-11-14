ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls could be throwing in the towel here

By Ross J Burland
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is holding in a bullish territory at the open. Bears are on the lookout for a downside correction for the days ahead. XAU/USD capitalizes on inflation fears, buyers look to retain control. Update: The price is stalling at a daily resistance which could encourage weak hands to bail....

DailyFx

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver. DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.
#Gold Price#Us Dollar#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Xau Usd#G10#Eurostat#The European Union
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed. Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable. GBP/USD has been able to recover from the lows amid upbeat UK data. A jam-packed US calendar ahead of Black Friday and Brexit headlines will set the tone. Mid-November's daily chart is showing bears remain in control. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term losses and gains further down the line. Read more...
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1114.43. Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.
EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1300

EUR/USD gives away Thursday’s advance and resumes the downside. German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation picking up pace by year end. The optimism around the single currency was short-lived. Indeed, EUR/USD resumes the prevailing downtrend on Friday, only interrupted by the positive price...
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Questions about interest rates and inflation

USD/JPY touches 114.97 on Wednesday then reverses. US Retail Sales signal a quickening economic recovery. Federal Reserve may advance taper schedule at December FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates a important rejection at 115.00. The USD/JPY failed to break 115.00 this week but the diverging monetary policies of the Federal Reserve...
USD/JPY drops to nine-day lows, finds support above 113.50

Yen holds onto daily gains on the back of a deterioration in market sentiment. US yields decline significantly while US stocks are mixed. USD/JPY remains in the weekly consolidation range. The USD/JPY is falling on Friday, extending the retreat from the multi-year high it reached on Wednesday near 115.00. Hours...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops under $1850 following hawkish Fed commentary

Spot gold has slipped in recent trade amid a risk in short-end yields prompted by hawkish Fed speak. XAU/USD broke out to fresh two-week lows under $1850. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have come under pressure in recent trade having broken below key support and amid a rise in short-end US yields. Prices, which shot up last week amid demand for inflation protection in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, had been consolidating within a pennant structure. However, on Friday, spot gold broke to the south of this pennant, triggering a bout of technical selling that even pushed XAU/USD prices below last week’s lows at $1850. Having carved out fresh weekly lows around $1844, prices are now consolidating just to the south of the $1850 mark. Gold bears may now target a move down to the next key area of resistance around $1833.
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face a wall of daily resistance [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target. GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's advance and trades at fresh eight-day highs above 1.3500 early Thursday. The stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK reminded investors of the strong probability of the Bank of England (BoE) hiking the policy rate by 20 basis points in December and provided a boost to the British pound. Additionally, the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback on falling US Treasury bond yields helped bulls to continue to dominate GBP/USD's action.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1,860 amid cautious optimism

Gold bulls are showing up in Asia as trading starts to pick up. US dollar is also making tracks across the forex board as traders await keynote speeches from central bankers. Update: Gold price is looking to reverse Thursday’s drop, as it flirts with daily highs above $1,860, shrugging off the advance in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid China’s indebted property sector woes and looming risks of faster monetary policy tightening to combat inflation. Investors rush to hold the traditional safe-haven gold ahead of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the new Fed Chair, with Lael Brainard running for the top job alongside the incumbent Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, a slew of Fedspeak will keep the traders entertained as the week draws to an end.
stockinvestor.com

The New Bull Market in Gold – What is It Predicting?

“The impact of the rate of inflation on the price of gold is like tracking the footprints of an animal.” — Julian M. Snyder. “You’ve endured the pain, why not enjoy the gain?” — Rick Rule. After two decades of raging inflation, the Federal Reserve under Paul Volcker took on...
