Gold Price Forecast: Bulls could be throwing in the towel here

Spot gold has slipped in recent trade amid a risk in short-end yields prompted by hawkish Fed speak. XAU/USD broke out to fresh two-week lows under $1850. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have come under pressure in recent trade having broken below key support and amid a rise in short-end US yields. Prices, which shot up last week amid demand for inflation protection in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, had been consolidating within a pennant structure. However, on Friday, spot gold broke to the south of this pennant, triggering a bout of technical selling that even pushed XAU/USD prices below last week’s lows at $1850. Having carved out fresh weekly lows around $1844, prices are now consolidating just to the south of the $1850 mark. Gold bears may now target a move down to the next key area of resistance around $1833.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO