For the first time in his NFL career, Russell Wilson has been sidelined due to injury with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson had played through knee and ankle injuries in 2016 along with numerous bumps and bruises over the course of his 10 years with Seattle. However, nothing had kept him from playing until sustaining a “mallet finger” injury in his right middle finger last month. Wilson has missed three starts after having surgery to correct the issue. However, it appears as though Wilson will only miss three weeks as he returned to the practice field Monday for the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO