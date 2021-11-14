Foods to avoid sharing with you dogs on Thanksgiving
The Thanksgiving holiday is inching closer and while people focus on feeding their human family, some may wonder what foods are safe to serve to their four-legged friends.
According to the American Kennel Club, humans aren't the only ones to overeat during the holidays. Our pets, specifically our canine companions, can sometimes get a bit indulgent thanks to their owners.
AKC says that healthier items should be chosen over sweet or processed foods on the table. So what can your pup eat?
For dogs, the AKC approves of these options for Thanksgiving meals:
- Sweet Potatoes
- Apples
- Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
- Plain peas
- Pumpkin
- For dessert - Frozen yogurt
Foods to avoid:
- Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Raisins and grapes
- Onions, scallions, and garlic
- Ham
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
