Foods to avoid sharing with you dogs on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is inching closer and while people focus on feeding their human family, some may wonder what foods are safe to serve to their four-legged friends.

According to the American Kennel Club, humans aren't the only ones to overeat during the holidays. Our pets, specifically our canine companions, can sometimes get a bit indulgent thanks to their owners.

AKC says that healthier items should be chosen over sweet or processed foods on the table. So what can your pup eat?

For dogs, the AKC approves of these options for Thanksgiving meals:

Sweet Potatoes

Apples

Turkey meat (no bones or skin)

Plain peas

Pumpkin

For dessert - Frozen yogurt

Foods to avoid:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

See more from the AKC here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel