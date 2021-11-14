Carencro Police looking for runaway teen

Carencro Police say they are searching for a runaway teen.

Police say 14-year-old Aloni Andrus left her home in Carencro on Sunday November 14, 2021.

She was last seen wearing a neon green and black Surge shirt, black tights, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

She is described as having Brown Eyes, black hair. She is 5'11" and weighs 115 pounds, police say.

Anyone with information on Aloni's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com

