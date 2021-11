With Oregon falling to Utah on Saturday, a two-loss Alabama team has a chance of making the College Football Playoff. A week after the College Football Playoff rankings remained the same, we have some shakeup. The Oregon Ducks, who lost to Stanford in overtime earlier this year, could ill-afford to lose another game in the regular-season. Unfortunately for them, they ran into an Utah team that was on a mission to hand them their second loss of the year. And they did just that, defeating them 38-7 on Saturday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO