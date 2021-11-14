ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Identifies Pedestrian Killed In Friday Pasco County Crash

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKtsT_0cwdXwmD00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Friday has been identified. Troopers say the man is a 63-year-old Zephyrhills resident.

Earlier Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continued to investigate a fatal crash on Gall Boulevard that happened on Friday evening, November 12.

Troopers were initially unable to identify the pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators released images of the man’s tattoos in hopes that someone will recognize these tattoos and call authorities.

“Anyone that recognizes the deceased is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800,” said FHp in an emailed statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0cwdXwmD00

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 20

Christina Kelley
6d ago

well you take the name and what appears to either be a birth or death date and run that info.. that's PI 101..wtf

Reply(9)
7
BBBBBBBBBB
6d ago

very sad. I hope they find out who he is so his family can be notified.

Reply
10
Casper Thefriendlyghost
6d ago

Should be easy to find out who it is. Pasco is a one way in, one way out, town. Not that large. Everybody knows everybody.

Reply
4
Related
The Free Press - TFP

“They Shot A Lot” Polk County Sheriff Deputies Shoot Two Trying To Run Them Over

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Friday after deputies opened fire on two fleeing suspects in the Mulberry area overnight. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies were assisting two other agencies while doing a routine patrol in Bowling Green when police caught the two men burglarizing a business with a semi-automatic weapon.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Tampa Bay Lightning#Illegal Immigrants#Retail#Accident#Fhp#Afghan
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man And Woman Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Hernando County pair have been arrested after a traffic stop led deputies and a K-9 to drugs in the vehicle. According to investigators, on Thursday at 12:16 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle traveling on Shoal Line Boulevard near Richard Drive in Weeki Wachee.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Makes Yet Another Human Smuggling Arrest

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have made another arrest in a growing human smuggling problem on Florida’s highways. According to troopers, on Tuesday at 3:25 PM, FHP Troopers patrolling Interstate 75 near Milepost 311 in Sumter County, Florida, observed a Dodge Journey with illegal window tint and failing to maintain its travel lane.
The Free Press - TFP

Sheriff Seeking 29-Year-Old Jesse Barker “Not Because We Miss Him”

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 29-year-old Jesse Barker in a theft that occurred at a Cemex location in Lake Wales back in September. According to PCSO, Jesse Barker is accused of moving a jon boat and removing its motor from a Cemex location. Copper wire had been taken from the property as well, according to deputies.
The Free Press - TFP

Man Robs TD Bank In Temple Terrace, Police Investigating

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL. – Temple Terrace Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the TD Bank on Thursday. According to police, on Thursday, at approximately 9:41 a.m., the Temple Terrace Police Department received a 911 call reporting a Bank Alarm Robbery at TD Bank, located at 9400 N 56th St., Temple Terrace.
The Free Press - TFP

Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, from Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy