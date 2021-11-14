Florida Highway Patrol Identifies Pedestrian Killed In Friday Pasco County Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Friday has been identified. Troopers say the man is a 63-year-old Zephyrhills resident.

Earlier Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continued to investigate a fatal crash on Gall Boulevard that happened on Friday evening, November 12.

Troopers were initially unable to identify the pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators released images of the man’s tattoos in hopes that someone will recognize these tattoos and call authorities.

“Anyone that recognizes the deceased is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800,” said FHp in an emailed statement.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon