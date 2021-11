The Buffalo Bills (5-3), who entered the 2021 season with legit Super Bowl aspirations, are widely considered to be one of the top teams in the AFC. The same cannot be said of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo’s opponent last week, but that didn’t stop the Jaguars from pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they defeated the Bills 9-6 in Jacksonville.

