Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis led the Indiana Pacers (6-8) to a 111-98 win over the New York Knicks (7-6) on November 3. The victory was the first in a stretch of six games for Indiana that included four wins. The Pacers will try to take another from the Knicks on Monday night in New York, and pick up their third win in as many games. After scoring a season-low six points against Utah on November 11, Sabonis came back with a double-double on Saturday against Philadelphia, with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO