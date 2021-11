You slowly step into the highest room of Hyrule castle; the Blood Moon rises beyond the stone arches. Her voice calls, a golden light pulsing above you. Apologies are on her lips, her power fading until it vanishes, consumed by the malice that has been rotting Hyrule for 100 years. This is it. This is the battle you’ve been destined to fight. But when you look up, it’s not Calamity Ganon ready to strike you down. It’s the Princess, malice crawling up her arm and consuming her eyes. Before you fight Calamity Ganon, you must strike down Ganon’s Puppet: Calamity Zelda.

