When you first learn about (and perhaps contemplate buying) a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, you find out that they have almost no knobs or dials and everything is controlled by the center computer screen. If you are driving an older car, you don’t have any driver automation. You don’t have smart cruise control or steering assist, to say nothing of Full Self Driving. It is with some trepidation that you consider driving a Tesla (unless you are of a rather young generation). You start talking to Tesla owners and start watching YouTube videos. You don’t want to be overwhelmed when you first drive off with your car.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO