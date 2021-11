It was on July 8, 2021 that I saw the sad news that Pipeline Foods had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. I believe chapter 11 means they are going to try and reorganize and hopefully work out a deal with creditors so they can continue to operate. However, I knew that some local farmers were going to be greatly impacted financially. While at the Steele County Fair I talked with one farmer I knew, he said he had not been paid around $30,000 for grain he delivered to Pipeline Foods. He said he had a neighbor that had not been paid $200,000.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO