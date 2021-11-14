Questions for Quinn: It’s called fashion!

In this house, we bet the over! Final Score: 5-4 Oilers. With disappointing losses in Detroit and Buffalo bookending a solid game in Boston, I was very curious to see how the Oilers would respond tonight in St. Louis. And since the Blues were coming into this game on the second half of a back-to-back set and missing a few key pieces of their lineup, I thought the Oilers had a solid chance to avoid their first losing streak provided that they could hit the ground running right from the opening faceoff. We needed them to have a good start so that they weren’t chasing the game again, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as the Oilers kept taking needless penalties and basically gifted St. Louis with free chances to score. I don’t know when we need to start worrying about how brutal these starts have been lately, but it’s pretty tough to win in this league when you’re always trailing out of the gate. Thankfully, they were able to knot things up at one apiece with a buzzer-beater goal by McDavid but had it not been for Koskinen then the boys could have easily been down by a field goal. To put it lightly, they needed to pick it up.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO