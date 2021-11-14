ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Questions for Quinn: It’s called fashion!

By Quinn Phillips
oilersnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis really was an interesting one for me. For a girl who does like clothes and style, I have never been one to really take in and digest the jerseys that the Oilers have played in. That said, I didn’t have to think hard or do any research to tell you...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

It’s a good sign that after playing poorly enough to make Dustin Tokarski look like an actual NHL goaltender and allowing the Buffalo Sabres to end a 0-4-1 winless streak with a 3-2 victory Friday, the Edmonton Oilers resisted the urge to make excuses. Not as good a sign as...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: I have a blue house with a blue window

I won’t like to you, my bankroll took a real hit on Friday night when the Oilers couldn’t come back against the Sabres, and I’m going to need a little bit of luck to get back in the green. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. Someone call the police because...
NHL
411mania.com

Botched!: Ropes, Xyon Quinn’s Happy Accident, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been the usual craziness in the world of wrestling over the past couple of weeks, and we’ve got the usual nonsense for you gathered up into one place. Lots going on, so let’s get to it. 1. Naomi is Distracted. A good majority...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Kevin Lowe
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Devan Dubnyk
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Jets @ Oilers G16

The Oilers return home for a brief-two game homestand after a rough 2-3 road trip where they allowed 19 goals in five games. Edmonton surrendered three goals at 5×5 in all five games. They are now 30th in 5×5 goals against. Only Seattle and Chicago, an expansion team and team with the worst defensive system I’ve seen in years under former head coach Jeremy Colliton, have been worse.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Let’s Try That Again

Alright, so maybe the last game didn’t end so well but at least I did decent enough with my bets to cover. Will our fortunes on the scoreboard improve in tonight’s rematch? Will that translate to my betting game? We shall see. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. From a...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – What does a Jesse Puljujarvi extension look like?

A new week means we’ve got a brand new Mailbag to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, we’re looking at Jesse Puljujarvi’s extension, Mike Smith’s injury, a way too early look at the trade deadline, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Jets: Draisaitl is Second Best Player in the NHL

There is no debate who is the second best player in the NHL right now. It is Leon Draisaitl. — Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals with 15 in 14 games. He is first in points with 31. He averages the ninth most faceoffs/game and is 55% in the dot. He is first forward out on a 3-on-5 penalty kill. He has outscored the opposition 19-9 at 5×5. When he isn’t on the ice the Oilers have been outscored 15-24.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Millennials#Oilers
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues — Game 14

After a disappointing showing in Buffalo against the Sabres, the Oilers will look to get back on track as they head to St. Louis to play the Blues. 1. The Oilers are in the midst of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season thus far, and things haven’t gone well early on. The team has put up some sloppy and inconsistent efforts and it’s resulted in losses to mediocre teams. Edmonton had a slow start in their first game of the trip in Detroit and couldn’t pull off a comeback. They tightened things up and earned a rebound win in Boston only to lose to the Sabres the following night.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 14.0: Avoiding Back-to-Back Losses Pt. 3 (5pm MT, SNW)

From where I blog, there’s nothing better than a good Sunday Funday and that’s why I’m excited about tonight’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. This game will be a big test for our boys as they look to get back in the win column, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing how they respond after a tough loss in Buffalo.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Friedman: “McDavid deserves many, many more calls against him than he gets”

One of the biggest points of conversation around the NHL right now is the lack of penalties being called on star players. At the centre of that is Connor McDavid, who was ripped by former head coach John Tortorella during an intermission segment on ESPN last week. Tortorella said that McDavid shouldn’t be complaining about the penalties that refs miss and that he should be better on the defensive side of the game so that the Oilers can do better in the playoffs when the whistles get put away.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 14.0 Wrap Up: Oilers wrap up 5-4 win in St. Louis and McDavid gets his 600th point

In this house, we bet the over! Final Score: 5-4 Oilers. With disappointing losses in Detroit and Buffalo bookending a solid game in Boston, I was very curious to see how the Oilers would respond tonight in St. Louis. And since the Blues were coming into this game on the second half of a back-to-back set and missing a few key pieces of their lineup, I thought the Oilers had a solid chance to avoid their first losing streak provided that they could hit the ground running right from the opening faceoff. We needed them to have a good start so that they weren’t chasing the game again, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as the Oilers kept taking needless penalties and basically gifted St. Louis with free chances to score. I don’t know when we need to start worrying about how brutal these starts have been lately, but it’s pretty tough to win in this league when you’re always trailing out of the gate. Thankfully, they were able to knot things up at one apiece with a buzzer-beater goal by McDavid but had it not been for Koskinen then the boys could have easily been down by a field goal. To put it lightly, they needed to pick it up.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
oilersnation.com

I’d Start Skinner Tomorrow

Edmonton is 11-4. They’ve had a great start, but some of the same issues from previous seasons are once again becoming an issue. They are allowing too many 5×5 goals. They have gifted their opposition “easy goals” on errant passes by defencemen, or turnovers by forwards, and Mikko Koskinen’s softgoalitis has reappeared. The Oilers need a reset, and that is why I’d start rookie Stuart Skinner.
NHL
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(FE): Trading For A Veteran Defender

The Oilers were dealt a big blow on Friday morning when word came out that both Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkeok were headed to the Injured Reserve. For a team with a blueline that’s already an enigma when fully healthy, this is going to be a difficult situation to navigate. That’s especially the case when it comes to Nurse, who’s logging 26:06 per night on Edmonton’s top pairing.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Chicago Blackhawks @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 17

After a gutsy win over the Winnipeg Jets, the injury-riddled Edmonton Oilers will host the suddenly-surging Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. 1. Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Jets in the shootout was fantastic. It certainly didn’t feel like November in that game. It felt like April. The Oilers were...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 15.0 Wrap Up: Oilers lose first to Western Conference as Jets take flight in 5-2 win

Well, at least the road trip is over. Final score: Winnipeg 5 – Edmonton 2. It took Western Conference teams 10 games to finally beat the Edmonton Oilers with the Jets doing so tonight. The Oilers struggled out of the gate allowing the first goal against in what feels like the millionth time this year and once again, Edmonton was forced to chase the game all night long. It’s a terrible spot to be in on such a regular basis and undoubtedly, something the coaching staff has to be frustrated with too. Getting down early 2:09 into the game like Edmonton did against the Jets is a brutal way to kick things off. It throws your roll off and doesn’t allow you to get into the flow of the game the way you want.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Chicagoing All In

Tonight, the Oilers are squaring off against the Blackhawks for the first of three meetings on the season, and I’m really hoping that we’re not in line for another chapter in the neverending saga of having the boys play down to lesser competition. It’s a small dream, but I think it’s a good one. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL
oilersnation.com

Don’t Lose the Plot

In seasons not so long ago when the Edmonton Oilers were a bad hockey team, I never cared for sifting through the ashes of another loss looking for consolation prizes or silver linings. Sure, there is usually a tidbit of good to be found if you look closely enough, but the bottom line is a loss is a loss.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 5

It wasn’t necessarily the best week for our Edmonton Oilers but it also wasn’t the worst! Nonetheless, we always have something to talk about in our power rankings. Alright party people, get ready because the time has come for our annual Nation Viewing Party! This year we’ll be at Campio Brewing Company to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on November 27th. Admission is $25 per person which will get you into the party with a swag bag full of Nation gear, gift cards and much more. My favourite part about this entire night is that the proceeds will be donated to our good friends at The Edmonton Humane Society to help all of the shelter animals in need.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy