The win probability for the final two regular season games

Despite losing five of the last six games, there is still some hope for the LSU Football team. The lone win came against a team in the Florida Gators that struggled with Samford on Saturday. Not going to style point that win since they have been hard to come by this year.

This week the Tigers get a break in the schedule, the UL-Monroe Warhawks are the first team since they played Mississippi State in late September that wasn’t ranked. It has been a rough string of games for LSU.

The team has to focus on ignoring how they got here and go 1-0 on Saturday. They will then close out the regular season against Texas A&M in the final home game of the Ed Orgeron era. Can they find a way to get into the postseason?

We breakdown how ESPN’s Football Power Index