When I became pregnant with my son, I was so excited to become a mom. I did everything I could to prepare. I read all the books, asked all the questions, and researched what I wanted for my birth. I prepared for a long labor, the contractions and the pain, and a potential C-section. However, I didn't prepare to almost die while giving birth to my baby, nor was I prepared for the fight it would take to finally meet him.

