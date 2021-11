BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported hate-bias crime, the school confirmed to WJZ. A student reported that a stranger tried to pull off her hijab Tuesday night at The Commons, a student activity hub at the school. There are no details on the suspect or any charges at this time. “Acts such as this have no place at UMBC,” the school said in a statement. “Hate and bias are counter to UMBC values, especially our community’s deep commitment to diversity and inclusion and welcoming people of all backgrounds.” A hijab is a headscarf worn by some Muslim women. UMBC said the Office of Equity and the Division of Student Affairs have reached out to the student, the Muslim Student Association and any other students impacted. The school has arranged a “care space” for dialogue on Monday. The school has not specified where it will take place.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO