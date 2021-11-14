ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Najee Harris Admits He Didn't Know Steelers' Game vs. Lions Could End In Tie

Bleacher Report NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is still making some rookie adjustments at the NFL level. Learning all the rules is apparently...

ClutchPoints

Steelers RB Najee Harris blasts ESPN for college story during Monday Night Football game vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris helped his team eke out a 29-27 home win over the Chicago Bears Monday night. But since Harris was playing, he had no chance of hearing what ESPN’s live broadcast had to say about him during one moment of the game, wherein Steve Levy stated that the former Alabama Crimson Tide tailback used to sleep on the floor.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers strike first with 10-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris

The Bears went three-and-out on their first possession. The Steelers went 59 yards for a touchdown. Pittsburgh scored on a 10-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris. The Steelers needed only six plays to reach the end zone. Harris had three carries for 14 yards, and receiver James Washington had a run for 12 yards.
NFL
Najee Harris
Yardbarker

Najee Harris Could Enter Elite Rookie RB Class vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris could join a group of four NFL greats with an impressive game against the Chicago Bears. Harris could become just the fifth rookie of all time to accumulate at least 115 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in four consecutive games. He'll join Franco Harris, Eric Dickerson, Alvin Kamara and Curtis Martin if he does so.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rookie Najee Harris ‘phenomenal’ in his approach to the game

Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner blocked for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for the first three seasons of his career, including the 2019 season when McCaffrey was named first-team All-Pro after compiling almost 2,400 scrimmage yards and scoring 19 touchdowns. Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is the AFC...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Najee Harris is the engine that runs the Steelers’ offense

The Steelers offense is not the juggernaut that Steeler Nation dreamed that it could be. But what would it be without Najee Harris? Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 season and beyond. Check...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers’ Najee Harris wants big workload, not worried about cumulative effects

When it comes to NFL running backs, some see it as a big problem. Najee Harris, though, views it as a problem for the “little.”. Does the pounding accumulated over the course of a career harm high-volume running backs? There’s a school of thought that elite runners only have so many touches (carries or catches) in their bodies over the course of a career – use too many when you’re young, pay for it in the way of injuries and, possibly, a shortened career.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Najee Harris Remains Locked Inside Top 10 Of NFL.com’s RB Index Ahead Of Matchup With Lions

It might not be pretty, but whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers are asking rookie running back Najee Harris to do week-to-week, it’s working. Sitting at 5-3 and riding a four-game winning streak, the Steelers’ offense is starting to find its identity, which revolves around the rookie running back who is quickly developing into a top-tier running back in the NFL.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Turns out rookie Steelers running back Najee Harris is a cumbia fan

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris is stealing the hearts of Latinos after his rendition of Grupo Control's popular party song "Tao, Tao." The running back's postgame interview with ESPN Deportes reporter John Sutcliffe is full of gold. After helping his team beat the Chicago Bears 29-27 during the Monday Night Football game, the team's first-round pick showed off his silky pipes.
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Game Prediction: Lions-Steelers

The Detroit Lions travel to Heinz Field on Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions (0-8) are looking for their first win at a place that they have never won. Detroit is 0-3 all-time at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. An even more depressing stat for Motor...
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Lions Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris had no idea there were ties in the NFL

Rookie running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to come out on top at home against the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday. Playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19 protocols), Pittsburgh’s game against Detroit ended in a 16-16 tie. This came after Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball late in overtime with the team looking to pull out a win.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Lions Final Score: Steelers and Lions end in an ugly, disappointing 16-16 tie

The Pittsburgh Steelers were rocked by some breaking news Saturday when Ben Roethlisberger was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to the Week 10 game vs. the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. That means it was the Mason Rudolph show, and the Lions put the ball in his hands after winning the opening kickoff.
NFL
Detroit News

Recap: Lions tie Steelers 16-16 in sloppy, rainy game

The boys are back, and they're going to be trouble. Or have trouble. You never really know with the 2021 Detroit Lions. After a crushing home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions travel to Pittsburgh off the bye week for a showdown with the Steelers at Heinz Field. Follow...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Steelers' Najee Harris channels Donovan McNabb's ignorance of NFL tie rules

Najee Harris has an impressive rookie season as the bell cow running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have leaned on him heavily to generate offense behind a less-than-stellar group of quarterbacks. On Sunday, Harris and the Steelers tied the still-winless Detroit Lions 16-16 in a sloppy game that put...
NFL

