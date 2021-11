Ferrari has revealed yet another one-off creation that joins the long line of ‘Special Projects’ cars, including the SP38 and the track-only P80/C. Meet the Ferrari BR20, a retro-themed bespoke supercar that is inspired by some of the most beautiful automobiles created by the iconic Italian marque in the past, especially the coupes from the 1950s and ‘60s. Commissioned by an anonymous wealthy patron of Ferrari, the one-off is based on the GTC4Lusso that was canceled last year before completing its full product cycle. The shooting brake silhouette of the GTC4Lusso has been completely tweaked by molding it into a sleek and beautiful fastback body style, inspired by Ferraris like the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast. Ferrari stretched the donor car by full three inches, which is mostly added to the car’s rear overhang.

