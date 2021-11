OKLAHOMA CITY — Each year, Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) collaborates with community organizations across the state to fulfill the holiday hopes of children and youth in state custody. Like all children, those in foster care anxiously await their visit from Santa or dream of that special gift waiting for them under the tree. COVID-19 continues to impact all Oklahoma families, but it has not impacted the ability for OKDHS, dedicated partners and local communities to bring the magic of the season to children involved with the child welfare system and their biological or foster families. Interested Oklahomans can provide Holiday Hope for children and families by requesting a wish list.

