Who are the top two teams in the NFL right now entering Week 11? Can one definitively say or agree? Does it seem like the NFL has achieved a high level of parity? It certainly seems like it, right? After all, Week 11 of the 2021 regular season starts on Tuesday, and it includes 19 teams with a record of .500 or above. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was essentially asked how he feels about the seeming parity the NFL has.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO