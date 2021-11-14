New blog for motivation

I have struggled with my weight all my life. I have been watching my calories since I was 7 years old. I am from a large family...not necessary obese just large. I learned early on that if I didn't want to end up a very large woman I would need to watch what I eat. Last year I had a hysterectomy and the menopause belly fat happened almost over night! So, I had "Smart Lypo" to have it removed. Sure enough, I think that fat is trying to come back! Now I am getting busy and going back to concentrating on healthy living instead of quick fix. And if you have never had Smart Lypo and are thinking about it here is some insight: It is NOT cheap and the recovery was painful! Getting in and out of the restricting garment was the worst! It felt like recovering from my hysterectomy all over again! I'm back to counting calories and an hour on the treadmill every day! I just thought it might be nice to have support and be a support to others!

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO