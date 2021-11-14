ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

New blog for motivation

By tashylong575 Posts:
 6 days ago

I’ve set up an Instagram to help with my own motivation for physical,...

Silliest motivation ever

I have a guilty-pleasure motivation right now. I'm making a list of things in my head to tell people when they ask me, "Oh, my goodness, how did you lose all that weight?" Like, "I can eat anything I want, but I have to eat seventeen sticks of celery first."
Trying to get back into it

So I used this app what feels like a lifetime ago while I was in highschool. Now I'm a mom of two and trying to start the weight loss again. I've tried starting over before but just gave up on it. I really struggle with motivation sometimes. Any tips or things that y'all do to help with motivation loss?
Need helpful tips for motivation

I am coming up to 80 days of clean eating and exercise. I feel like this is my 3 month marker where I always fail, and its about to happen again!. I have lost all motivation to go to the gym and prepare food which is becoming my downfall. Once this bad habit starts, I will be back up to my starting weight in no time. I have hit a 17lb loss and fear I am going to lose it (well put it back on!).
Strong and Happy

From being in grad school depressed and stressed (April 2020). To 6 months out of grad school lifting 4 days a week and loving life. If you’re in a phase of life where everything seems hard and like there’s no way it’ll even get better. It does and it will...
Accountability?

Noticing I am significantly happier being active and eating healthy, I have decided to take control, and begin my weightloss journey & I would love to have accountability friends who are chasing the same goals, so feel free to ADD ME TO YOUR FRIENDS LIST. A bit about myself: Since...
Getting the Post-Breakup Dream Body

Got broken up with yesterday, because they “never felt an intimate relationship connection with me.” AKA, I got friendzoned by my own partner. I’m not mad at them, and I know I can’t control their feelings. But now, I’m finding this lack of fear about achieving my dream bod. I was too afraid to start working out and changing my diet because I didn’t want my partner to think I was “too muscular” or “not feminine enough.” But even I know that there’s no such thing. My goal is to be ripped as hell, and still maintain my sweet, feminine personality (basically, leanbeefpatty meets Barbie). My current stats are 147 lbs, 5’2”, around 25% body fat, and a high protein diet (1700 cals). Any and all tips, from pros to amateurs like me, are welcome and appreciated!
Back after 2 years

Hello:) It's a gorgeous Saturday morning and I'm feeling really hopeful today about a lot of things. I've lost some weight in the last 2 months due to a surgery (20 pounds). The surgery has forced me to eat much healthier and for the first time this seems less like a withholding of the unhealthy food that I love and more of an excitement at finding new ways to cook and prepare healthy food. Today I'm going to be doing some serious deep cleaning of my kitchen, and when I'm done I'm going to make some spicy tuna on Cucumbers. For breakfast I had Oatmeal with flax, some berries, a banana and a cup of tea. I'd love to talk healthier meals and snacks, yoga, cats, walking and just getting back into treating our bodies with love and compassion. I'd love to be friends on here with anyone who sees a bit of themselves in this post. I'm going to go do yoga with my kids and then knock out that kitchen (wish me luck!). Have a lovely Saturday wherever you are,
Hi there everyone!

Well, I am new about town here. I don't know quite what I'm doing but I figure it will all work its way out. This is my umpteenth attempt at staying with weight loss. I've tried some fad things like WW (the points thing is too much) and even KETO but all that did was mess me up.
Baby Bodybuilder

I’m brand-spanking-new to anything bodybuilding. I know pretty much nothing. Looking for a good lifting routine and some high-protein foods to add to my grocery list. My stats are 148 lbs, 5’2”, and around 25% body fat. Trying to focus on the whole body, but my highest priority is my core (arms are a close second). Any advice is welcome and appreciated! I’m so happy to start working out again.
New Member

Hello everyone! I'm here to give and receive support. I want to lose 15lbs and keep it off! I also want to eat healthier. Let's do this!😊. I think you've come to the right place. There's all kinds of good info in the Community, and ideas about how to get over/around/through any obstacles that crop up along the way.
Monday Motives: Be Thankful

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It’s almost like we can smell the food already. (joke) Okay, maybe it’s just me. Nonetheless, it’s here. One thing about thanksgiving is that it’s the absolute perfect time to be thankful. It’s the time to live in and show gratitude. It’s time to reflect and be thankful.
New to MFP

I have struggled with my weight all my life. I have been watching my calories since I was 7 years old. I am from a large family...not necessary obese just large. I learned early on that if I didn't want to end up a very large woman I would need to watch what I eat. Last year I had a hysterectomy and the menopause belly fat happened almost over night! So, I had "Smart Lypo" to have it removed. Sure enough, I think that fat is trying to come back! Now I am getting busy and going back to concentrating on healthy living instead of quick fix. And if you have never had Smart Lypo and are thinking about it here is some insight: It is NOT cheap and the recovery was painful! Getting in and out of the restricting garment was the worst! It felt like recovering from my hysterectomy all over again! I'm back to counting calories and an hour on the treadmill every day! I just thought it might be nice to have support and be a support to others!
Just Give Me 10 days - Round 169

Please join us starting on 11/18, for JUST GIVE ME 10 DAYS, when we will begin Round 169!. Anyone can join us at anytime during the round. Join us! United we can do this, you can do this, lets support each other. Welcome back past members, welcome new members, let's...
Lost the eye of the tiger 👎

I started at 272 and got down to my lowest 193 with a goal of 180. The 193 was just about this time last year, right around Thanksgiving. Now I just keep bouncing around between 195-200. I just sort of lost the eye of the tiger. I mean it's good I'm not gaining, but I just can't back into that crazy groove when you are losing weight and it's full steam ahead.
New to MFP with age ole hormone issues LOL

Trying something new! Been on a few other apps before this seems to be more in-depth tracking-wise! I needed it so I can be more calculating with specifics and not just caloric intake. My hormones are giving me a run for my 50 year old money and my previous weight loss methods seem to be failing! Wish me luck folks!! 😬 Not nervous at all LOL 😂
Trans guy new to fitness and health

Hi friends! Trying to be accountable and present. This is super scary and intimidating and exciting and I’m just doing my best. Hope everyone is having a great night.
