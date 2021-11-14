ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Conversation With Taiwanese Jewelry Designer Anna Hu

By Y-Jean Mun-Delsalle
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York-based, Taiwanese independent jewelry artist Anna Hu is leading the way in nature-inspired looks that speak of the preciousness of gemstones from the depths of the earth. How do you approach the idea of preciousness in your profession?. In my eyes, everything that comes in pure forms without...

www.forbes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Designer#Taiwanese#Diamonds#Prince Albert#Alrosa#Diamond Empowerment Fund
Country
China
Forbes

Forbes

