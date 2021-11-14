In Conversation With Taiwanese Jewelry Designer Anna Hu

Attraction is what most people involuntarily or intentionally want to elicit from others; such is human nature. Among other things, gemstones have had the power to infuse charm within their holder that helps attract others for centuries. Natural diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds possess magnetism and emanate power. Those qualities, however, come at a steep price. Over the last two hundred years, the world population has grown almost tenfold; the demand for gemstones has risen exponentially, far outpacing the population growth and stones availability. No matter how attractive they are, gems remain out of reach for most people because of the price, and lately—for sustainability concerns. It is an open secret that gemstones are often mined in horrific conditions, hence is the name “conflict” or “blood” diamonds. That is also true of other gemstones. In the last fifty or so years, technological progress has brought a solution to those qualms and hurdles.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO