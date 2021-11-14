ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NWSL Playoff Glance

By Subscribe to ESPN+
ESPN
 6 days ago

Portland vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m. This story...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
ESPN

BKC Glance

Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m. Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m. Rivier at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m. Saint Joseph's College of Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m. Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m. UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m. Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. AMERICAN...
SPORTS
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber is just one of many intriguing MLB free agents this offseason. The veteran slugger is expected to command quite a bit of interest from teams around the league over the next few weeks. Already, it sounds like he’s drawn the attention of one of his former clubs. Schwarber,...
MLB
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham Fc#Portland Chicago#Espn Com
NBC Washington

Ashley Hatch's Extra-Time Goal Lifts Spirit to Dramatic NWSL Playoff Win

Hatch's extra-time goal sends Spirit to NWSL semifinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Spirit have endured an adversity-filled season that included the dismissal of their head coach following a National Women's Soccer League investigation for verbal and emotional abuse, a coronavirus outbreak and a bitter ownership dispute.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Resilient Washington Spirit come through once again, beating North Carolina Courage 1-0 in NWSL playoffs

Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage, National Women's Soccer League, Washington, D.C., Sam Staab, Aubrey Bledsoe, Brittany Ratcliffe, Taylor Smith, Ashley Hatch. The Washington Spirit have shown resiliency throughout a remarkable late-season run, and they did it again, advancing in the NWSL playoffs thanks to a 1-0 extra time win over the North Carolina Courage. Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch pounced for a 113th minute game-winner, giving Washington just their second-ever playoff victory and securing a trip to the semifinals next week, while Aubrey Bledsoe produced eight saves in her third straight shutout.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bob Bradley to Toronto FC?, NWSL playoffs, and more: Freedom Kicks for 11/9/2021

Good morning! I fell asleep early and so now, here are some very brief early afternoon Freedom Kicks before I get to work on a different article!. We have more Spirit news coming, but let’s start off with a neutral take on what I thought was an instant NWSL classic at Audi Field on Sunday.
MLS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
sounderatheart.com

OL Reign fall in NWSL Playoffs semifinal to Washington Spirit

TACOMA — Here we are, the NWSL playoffs semifinal round. Despite concerns of heavy rain threatening the pitch, OL Reign and Washington Spirit were able to kick off on schedule. From when the team was constructed with high-profile loans coming in from Lyon, combined with other veteran experience, expectations were...
WASHINGTON STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

‘We have to reflect on the journey’: Ahead of NWSL playoffs, here’s how the OL Reign overcame a tumultuous season

Typically, a team will wait until a season is over to look back. OL Reign coach Laura Harvey didn’t want her players to wait. When they take the field Sunday for their NWSL postseason opener, believe that each player has paused to think about everything they’ve been through to reach this moment. A snowball of events beginning with high-profile player signings, public allegations of abuse, a coaching change and Olympic Games all taking place amid a pandemic.
UEFA
WIS-TV

Kickoff time announced for Clemson, Carolina game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27. Friday, Nov. 26. North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN. Saturday, Nov. 27. Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC. Florida State at Florida,...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy