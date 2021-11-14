NWSL Playoff Glance

Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage, National Women's Soccer League, Washington, D.C., Sam Staab, Aubrey Bledsoe, Brittany Ratcliffe, Taylor Smith, Ashley Hatch. The Washington Spirit have shown resiliency throughout a remarkable late-season run, and they did it again, advancing in the NWSL playoffs thanks to a 1-0 extra time win over the North Carolina Courage. Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch pounced for a 113th minute game-winner, giving Washington just their second-ever playoff victory and securing a trip to the semifinals next week, while Aubrey Bledsoe produced eight saves in her third straight shutout.
