The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) survived the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with a 23-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. After getting out to a big lead in the first quarter, the Colts allowed the Jaguars to chip their way back into the game throughout the second half. They got a huge, clutch play from rookie Dayo Odeyingbo to seal the win, but it was shaky toward the end.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO