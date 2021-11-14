ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

GUNS N’ ROSES RELEASE NEW SONG “HARD SKOOL”

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum-selling rock band Guns N’ Roses release new song “Hard Skool.” “Hard Skool” follows last months’ surprise release of the song “ABSUЯD.” Written by Axl Rose and co-produced by Axl Rose and Caram Costanzo, “Hard Skool” is available now at all...

www.orcasound.com

