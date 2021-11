Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy after his Cowboys were blown out at home by the lowly Denver Broncos, losing 30-16 to a previously sub-.500 team. The Cowboys scored on just two garbage-time touchdowns, and Dallas failed to even enter the red zone prior to the fourth quarter. But Jones’ frustration was rooted in more than just the loss alone; after the loss, he was visibly irked by a rare call in which the referees extended a Broncos’ drive on fourth down.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO