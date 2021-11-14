5 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles take a 20-10 lead over Broncos

The Eagles have constantly harped about being close and this first half in Denver is a true indication of how balanced this team can be going forward.

It’s only been a half of football, but if Philadelphia can come away with the win, they’ll move to 4-6 on the season, with 6 winnable matchups going forward.

Here are five takeaways from the first half in Denver, as the Eagles lead 20-10 after 30 minutes of football.

1. Jalen Hurts extremely efficient

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hurts had his best half of football since becoming a pro, carrying the Eagles while delivering several timely throws.

In the first half, Hurts was 15 of 20 for 170 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 134.6 QB rating. As a rusher, Hurts had 5 rushes for 52 yards.

2. Top-5 TE suffers concussion

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, right, tries to elude Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Goedert had 2 catches for 24-receiving yards before exiting after taking a shot to the head on his final reception. Jack Stoll will likely move up to the No. 1 tight end spot, but Tyree Jackson should see an uptick in snaps going forward.

3. Nick Sirianni balanced attack

Philadelphia was on an even pace in the first half, with 20 passing attempts and 20 total rushing attempts, including 13 for the running backs.

Sirianni has featured DeVonta Smith and his second touchdown reception came on a play-action pass.

4. DeVonta Smith is a star

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith pulls in a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

On his 23rd birthday, Smith has been dominant to the tune of 4 catches for 66-yards and two touchdowns on 5 targets. The Heisman Trophy winner is on a record pace (603 receiving yards/4 touchdowns) through ten games and he’ss set to make Eagles history in receptions, touchdowns, and yards as a rookie.

5. Jonathan Gannon mixing things up

Derek Barnett has a sack, the Eagles have pressured Bridgewater and the Broncos have been manageable for a Philadelphia defense that has been exposed by elite quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is 5-9 for 78-yards, while the Eagles defense has only surrendered 50-total rushing yards.