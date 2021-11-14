ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles take a 20-10 lead over Broncos

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jInr1_0cwdOuTc00

The Eagles have constantly harped about being close and this first half in Denver is a true indication of how balanced this team can be going forward.

It’s only been a half of football, but if Philadelphia can come away with the win, they’ll move to 4-6 on the season, with 6 winnable matchups going forward.

Here are five takeaways from the first half in Denver, as the Eagles lead 20-10 after 30 minutes of football.

1. Jalen Hurts extremely efficient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvrXG_0cwdOuTc00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hurts had his best half of football since becoming a pro, carrying the Eagles while delivering several timely throws.

In the first half, Hurts was 15 of 20 for 170 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 134.6 QB rating. As a rusher, Hurts had 5 rushes for 52 yards.

2. Top-5 TE suffers concussion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AybsW_0cwdOuTc00
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, right, tries to elude Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Goedert had 2 catches for 24-receiving yards before exiting after taking a shot to the head on his final reception. Jack Stoll will likely move up to the No. 1 tight end spot, but Tyree Jackson should see an uptick in snaps going forward.

3. Nick Sirianni balanced attack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOXXh_0cwdOuTc00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was on an even pace in the first half, with 20 passing attempts and 20 total rushing attempts, including 13 for the running backs.

Sirianni has featured DeVonta Smith and his second touchdown reception came on a play-action pass.

4. DeVonta Smith is a star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4xVQ_0cwdOuTc00
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith pulls in a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

On his 23rd birthday, Smith has been dominant to the tune of 4 catches for 66-yards and two touchdowns on 5 targets. The Heisman Trophy winner is on a record pace (603 receiving yards/4 touchdowns) through ten games and he’ss set to make Eagles history in receptions, touchdowns, and yards as a rookie.

5. Jonathan Gannon mixing things up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYjMj_0cwdOuTc00
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett has a sack, the Eagles have pressured Bridgewater and the Broncos have been manageable for a Philadelphia defense that has been exposed by elite quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is 5-9 for 78-yards, while the Eagles defense has only surrendered 50-total rushing yards.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Eagles betting odds for Week 10

Had a huge road win as double-digit underdogs last week, but open up against the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles (+3) as a slight home favorite. This is a huge game for Denver who can enter their Bye Week at 6-4 with a win next week, which would completely change the narrative for their season and put them in position for a playoff run.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos game balls, notable Week 9 quotes following win over Cowboys and looking ahead to Week 10 versus Eagles

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 9 to improve to 5-4. The rookie running back broke out with his first-100 yard game in an overall dominant showing by the Broncos’ rushing attack. Along with Melvin Gordon’s 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, Williams paced the Broncos with 111 yards on 17 carries. That included a 30-yard bulldozing to set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard first down run to set up another McManus try later in the quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyree Jackson
Person
Devonta Smith
Rapid City Journal

Takeaways help Eagles break game open in second half

Chadron State led by just 7-0 at halftime, but scored five touchdowns and kicked a field goal in the second half while defeating Western Oregon 45-7 in a non-conference game played at Elliott Field in Chadron on Saturday afternoon. The 10-play, 80-yard drive that netted the Eagles’ first touchdown with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 Keys to a Philadelphia Eagles win over the Broncos in Week 10

Philadelphia Eagles have interesting matchup history, vs the Denver Broncos. The Philadelphia Eagles face the Denver Broncos in Week 10 for only the 14th meeting between the two teams in their histories. The Eagles hold an 8-5 record in the series, and they’ve won two of the last three contests.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Eagles

For the first time since Week 14 of the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos decisively beat an opponent on the road. Denver's 30-16 domination of the Dallas Cowboys revealed an energized and motivated Vic Fangio, who relished the biggest victory of his NFL head-coaching career. The debate on whether the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#The Eagles#Concussion#American Football#Int#Heisman Trophy#Bridgewater
Herald-Palladium

Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay seized both the loose football and the moment. Slay scooped up the loose football on the final play of he third quarter and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 upset of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles – Broncos Week 10 Inactives

Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos, we knew the Eagles would be without running back Miles Sanders for at least one more week, while defensive end Josh Sweat (concussion) and offensive tackle (knee) were both listed as questionable. Below, we have the complete list of Eagles – Broncos Week 10 inactives, with some additional analysis.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Broncos first quarter score updates

As unlikely as it might sound, the Philadelphia Eagles are very much alive in the NFC playoff picture. They can continue to stay in the hunt by beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon to advance to 4-6. The path to the postseason obviously gets tougher if Philly drops to...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 10 matchup against Broncos

On Sunday, the Eagles have what on paper, at least a few weeks ago, looked like one of the few non-NFC East games they could win this season. But a week after the Broncos shocked the NFL with their dominating win over the playoff bound Cowboys, Denver and its stout defense looks a bit more intimidating.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 10 at Broncos

In their Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles played 64 snaps on offense, and 58 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes. Analysis: Hurts had his best half of the season (and his professional career, for that matter) to open the game against the Broncos. He hung tight in the pocket and went through his progressions, he found the open receivers, and delivered the ball accurately to them. In the second half, the Eagles basically just ran it a lot, and Hurts cooled off. Still, this was his best game, and something he can build on.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts stars, Eagles lead Broncos 20-10 at halftime

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a strong first half in Denver and the Eagles are leading the Broncos thanks in large part to his efforts. Hurts ran for 10 yards and threw for 37 to set up a field goal on the first possession of the game and then hooked up with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a pair of touchdowns later in the half. The first was a 36-yard strike and the second came from five yards out after a 31-yard run by the quarterback flipped the field. He then hit Quez Watkins in the hands in the end zone before halftime, but Watkins couldn’t catch the ball and the Eagles had to settle for a successful 52-yard field goal try.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Best Win of the Season – Ten Takeaways from Eagles 30, Broncos 13

The Eagles went on the road, hung 30 on the Broncos, and ripped off their best win of the season. They’re now 4-6 on the year, which is probably where we expected them to be, right? Not amazing, but not horrendous either. We didn’t expect .500, but maybe slightly below it, that’s exactly what we’re watching. We’re watching a team with a dearth of talent play hard and show us some glimpses of what they might become in the future, and while it’s been a slog so far, Sunday evening was unexpectedly satisfying. They put it together in all three phases of the game and dispatched a 5-4 Broncos team that absolutely clobbered the Cowboys just one week ago.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy