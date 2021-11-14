Watch: Eagles retake lead vs. Broncos on DeVonta Smith’s second TD catch

DeVonta Smith did all he could to help the Eagles on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia knew he was special, so it wasted no time trading with the Dallas Cowboys to get him at No. 10 overall. He and Jalen Hurts have a connection, but they need time for it to become lethal. Before this season, the biggest play for both came at Alabama in the 2017 season. Hurts hit Smith on a 10-yard slant versus Mississippi State, and the receiver broke a tackle for a 26-yard touchdown. Smith clinched the game with the score, helping the Crimson Tide to a 31-24 victory at Davis Wade Stadium.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO