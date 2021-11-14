ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Eagles retake lead vs. Broncos on DeVonta Smith’s second TD catch

By Staff Reports
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith capped off another drive with a touchdown catch, this one...

www.inquirer.com

NBC Sports

What happened to the Eagles' WRs not named DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles finally have a No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much else from the position lately. DeVonta Smith is on pace to break DeSean Jackson’s franchise rookie receiving record of 912 yards (and he’s on pace to do it in 16 games) and become the first Eagles rookie ever with 1,000 yards in a season.
NFL
247Sports

Jalen Hurts credits DeVonta Smith's 'spectacular' TD as 'spark' in Eagles' 30-13 win at Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles earned a tough road win over the Denver Broncos, 30-13, Sunday. Philly's pair of former Alabama Crimson Tide football stars, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, fueled the triumph . Hurts and Smith connected for two touchdowns on the day as the Eagles improved to 4-6 in 2021 after some early-season struggles. In fact, the first touchdown pass against the Broncos was a money pitch and catch for the duo. Smith even beat former Alabama teammate and Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-Chargers snap count analysis: Keep feeding DeVonta Smith

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. No win for the Eagles despite the quarterback and starting offensive line playing the entire game. Jack Driscoll and Landon Dickerson both got noticeably banged up at different points but ultimately didn’t miss any snaps.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

DeVonta Smith plays with a heavy heart for Henry Ruggs, gives dominant outing for Eagles vs. Chargers

DeVonta Smith did all he could to help the Eagles on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia knew he was special, so it wasted no time trading with the Dallas Cowboys to get him at No. 10 overall. He and Jalen Hurts have a connection, but they need time for it to become lethal. Before this season, the biggest play for both came at Alabama in the 2017 season. Hurts hit Smith on a 10-yard slant versus Mississippi State, and the receiver broke a tackle for a 26-yard touchdown. Smith clinched the game with the score, helping the Crimson Tide to a 31-24 victory at Davis Wade Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: DeVonta Smith finishes TD with diving effort

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to land Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, they envisioned touchdowns like this. Smith tied up Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 28-yard scoring toss from former college teammate Jalen Hurts, finishing it off with an impressive diving effort to get the ball over the goal line.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay among upgraded players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Slay, Maddox, and Sweat all missed practice on Wednesday. They’re trending in the right...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith’s best pro game goes to waste

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season wasn’t one to write home about for DeVonta Smith. Sure, his Philadelphia Eagles secured a commanding win over a really bad Detroit Lions squad that looks boarderline destined to finish out the season the the NFL’s first 0-17 team, but Smith didn’t contribute much time to the second, as he he finished out the game with one catch for 15 yards in three targets.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

In rough season, DeVonta Smith’s development a silver lining for Eagles

The pile of possible achievements for the 2021 Eagles has been reduced to a few stray elements. One, at least, was preserved Sunday, even in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the rebuilding slow, the record at 3-6 and the greater trend not encouraging, rookie DeVonta Smith...
NFL
Yardbarker

DeVonta Smith Having Memorable Birthday, as Eagles Take 20-10 Lead in Denver

DENVER – DeVonta Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday with a marvelous first-half performance against the Denver Broncos. With another half to go, Smith has already caught two touchdown passes, his first from 36 yards away, his second from five yards out on third-and-goal, as the Eagles took a 20-10 lead at halftime.
NFL
Hays Post

🏈 Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: DeVonta Smith might have an especially favorable matchup

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Denver Broncos CB Mike Ford. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off his best performance of the season, in which he totaled 22.6 fantasy points against a stout Los Angeles Chargers secondary. The Eagles have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL over the past two weeks, with just 33. With fewer opportunities in the fold, Smith will need to capitalize on every opportunity but should be able to do so against Ford’s lackluster coverage this season.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Jalen Hurts’ improvement, DeVonta Smith’s ability, Darius Slay’s TD

Eagles got another road win against Denver in Week 10, and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters before catching a flight home about the performances of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, and how they’ll have some tough decisions with the RB group and Miles Sanders return. He also broke down Darius Slay’s defensive touchdown, and explained his city fumble vs. country fumble rule.
NFL
247Sports

Philadelphia Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith makes spectacular TD catch over Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain

In the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a fantastic touchdown grab over Denver's Patrick Surtain to give Philadelphia a 10-0 lead. Both Smith and Surtain are rookies and were teammates in college for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The pass was thrown by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, another former Crimson Tide player.
NFL

