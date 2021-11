The Eagles held on until the final 30 seconds of Sunday's game, but a game-winning field goal with two seconds left pushed the Chargers over the top in a 27-24 win. • The Eagles are evolving as a team and a staff before our eyes, starting with the approach they've taken on offense. This is a team that finally seems to understand what it's good at and what sort of script gives them the best chance to succeed, and it's one that should be sustainable regardless of who is in the backfield, given that they pulled Jordan Howard from the practice squad and immediately had success with a ground-and-pound style.

