ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeVonta Smith Having Memorable Birthday, as Eagles Take 20-10 Lead in Denver

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daVcB_0cwdOi8800

DENVER – DeVonta Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday with a marvelous first-half performance against the Denver Broncos.

With another half to go, Smith has already caught two touchdown passes, his first from 36 yards away, his second from five yards out on third-and-goal, as the Eagles took a 20-10 lead at halftime.

It was the second straight week Smith has caught a touchdown and he has four on the season. He is the first Eagles rookie receiver to catch multiple TDs in a road game since Freddie Barnett on Dec. 29, 1990, at Phoenix.

He closed the half with four receptions for 66 yards.

The Eagles lost tight end Dallas Goedert early to a concussion after safety Justin Simmons appeared to elbow him on his way to the ground following a 24-yard reception that helped keep a touchdown drive alive.

There was no penalty on the play, as the Eagles were forced to turn to unproven Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson.

Goedert’s catch came on third-and-12 and helped the Eagles erase a first-down running play to Jalen Reagor that lost eight yards.

On the third play following Goedert’s injury, Jalen Hurts lofted a ball to the end zone, where Smith and former Alabama teammate Patrick Surtain were jousting. Somehow, Smith went up and caught the ball over Surtain for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead with 3:16 to play in the first quarter.

It was Smith’s second straight week with a TD catch and the third of his rookie season.

The 36-yard TD is the longest receiving score by an Eagles rookie since rookie Mack Hollins had a 64-yard TD on Oct. 23, 2017, vs. Washington.

The Broncos bounced back for a tie though, scoring on two straight possessions, getting a 1-yard TD from Melvin Gordon and a 21-yard field goal from Temple product Brandon McManus.

The field goal was set up by a 64-yard catch-and-run from tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The Eagles defense, however, did not allow a touchdown despite the play putting Denver at the 8 and an offside penalty from Derek Barnett moving it to first-and-goal at the 4.

Barnett later came back to record his second sack of the season.

After the Broncos forged a tie, the Eagles used a 12-play drive that covered 75 yards in 6:32 to take a 17-10 lead on Smith’s second TD catch.

The Eagles converted three third downs along the way.

It was also a drive that saw Hurts run for 31 yards, a career-high.

Hurts ended the half with 15 completions in 20 attempts for 176 yards and a passer rating of 134.6. He added 52 yards on five runs as the Eagles ran 20 times for 100 yards.

Jordan Howard had six runs for 29 yards and Boston Scott added six carries for 22 yards.

Hurts would have had a third touchdown pass at the end of the half but Quez Watkins dropped a 34-yard dime Hurts threw into the end zone.

Jake Elliott, who opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal, bailed his teammate out by connecting from 52 yards out with five seconds left in the second quarter.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What happened to the Eagles' WRs not named DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles finally have a No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much else from the position lately. DeVonta Smith is on pace to break DeSean Jackson’s franchise rookie receiving record of 912 yards (and he’s on pace to do it in 16 games) and become the first Eagles rookie ever with 1,000 yards in a season.
NFL
BamaCentral

DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

From the gridiron to the golf course, former Alabama stars made an impact all over the world of sports this week. As always, Sunday was a big day for Crimson Tide players scattered all across the NFL. In the NBA, Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. all saw playing time. Golf alums Justin Thomas (third) and Michael Thompson (T15) both finished in the top 15 at the World Wide Technology Championship.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay among upgraded players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Slay, Maddox, and Sweat all missed practice on Wednesday. They’re trending in the right...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Eagles Win Fourth on Road, Stomp Broncos Behind Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith

DENVER – The game hung in the balance and the Broncos were on the march when Darius Slay came out the sky like a lightning bolt, scooping up a forced fumble and went this way then that way before finding a lane and bursting through it for an 83-yard touchdown return.
NFL
EagleMaven

DeVonta Smith Puts Tragedy Aside, Excels vs. Chargers

PHILADELPHIA – DeVonta Smith played Sunday with a broken heart. His best friend and former roommate at the University of Alabama, Henry Ruggs, killed a young girl and her dog in a car crash in which Ruggs allegedly was driving in excess of 150 miles an hour while intoxicated at twice the legal limit in Nevada and carrying a loaded gun.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-Chargers snap count analysis: Keep feeding DeVonta Smith

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. No win for the Eagles despite the quarterback and starting offensive line playing the entire game. Jack Driscoll and Landon Dickerson both got noticeably banged up at different points but ultimately didn’t miss any snaps.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyree Jackson
Person
Devonta Smith
247Sports

Jalen Hurts credits DeVonta Smith's 'spectacular' TD as 'spark' in Eagles' 30-13 win at Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles earned a tough road win over the Denver Broncos, 30-13, Sunday. Philly's pair of former Alabama Crimson Tide football stars, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, fueled the triumph . Hurts and Smith connected for two touchdowns on the day as the Eagles improved to 4-6 in 2021 after some early-season struggles. In fact, the first touchdown pass against the Broncos was a money pitch and catch for the duo. Smith even beat former Alabama teammate and Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
NFL
bostonnews.net

Morning Roundup: DeVonta Smith takes the next step

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was not going to be denied in the fourth quarter. As quarterback Jalen Hurts eluded pressure to get the ball to the rookie, Smith did the rest, racing past cornerback Chris Harris and reaching the ball into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 24-24.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles Take#The Denver Broncos#Td
NBC Sports

Why Jordan Mailata is so impressed by DeVonta Smith

Jordan Mailata has been watching DeVonta Smith from afar and marveling at the way the 23-year-old goes about his business. You don’t often hear offensive linemen marveling at wide receivers, but here we are. The kid is impressive. “If you see Smitty and how he conducts himself every day, he’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Devonta Smith gives medical advice to Eagles teammate

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith has made an early impact on the field but showed off his medical knowledge while mic’d up last week. Through eight games, Smith has 33 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown. Smith’s year-one numbers have been limited by the Eagles struggling offense but has not hampered his injury diagnosis skills.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

In rough season, DeVonta Smith’s development a silver lining for Eagles

The pile of possible achievements for the 2021 Eagles has been reduced to a few stray elements. One, at least, was preserved Sunday, even in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the rebuilding slow, the record at 3-6 and the greater trend not encouraging, rookie DeVonta Smith...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
655
Followers
764
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy