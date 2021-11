Jacksonville is still looking for its first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season after falling 23-17 on the road to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The offense didn’t have its best game, but the defense overcame a bad start to hold the Colts to just three points in the second half. A good game from the rushing attack (namely James Robinson and Jamal Agnew) was enough to give the Jags a chance to win, but a fumble from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the final drive sealed their fate.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO