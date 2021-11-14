ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma Sooners 'in misery' after Baylor loss

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtC8I_0cwdOSxO00

Aggravating. Perplexing. Underwhelming. Any of those adjectives could describe the performance Oklahoma fashioned at Baylor on Saturday in the Sooners’ 27-14 loss.

How about miserable? USA TODAY Sports writer Dan Wolken listed Oklahoma in his weekly “Misery Index.”

It’s easy to understand why. Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes—while not completely dashed—took a serious shot. In the process, the Sooners’ 17-game winning streak was snapped.

Baylor also bookended Oklahoma’s 23 straight November victories. Before Saturday, the Bears were the last team to beat OU in the month of November way back when on Nov. 8, 2014.

That was the day Baylor nickeled and dimed then-defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and Oklahoma all afternoon long en route to a 48-14 blowout win over the Sooners.

This loss to Baylor wasn’t on par with that level of ineptitude, but the Bears absolutely controlled the second half and largely kept the Sooners’ offense in check.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled and was intercepted twice, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards. Meanwhile, Baylor outgained Oklahoma in total offense with 413 yards against the Sooners’ 260.

Baylor senior running back Abram Smith and junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Bears racked up 296 rushing yards.

The game ended with Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins booting through a 32-yard field goal to extend the final margin. In a multiple score game that was already decided, the kick had no impact on the game’s outcome.

Afterwards, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda cited the kick’s importance if the Bears wind up in a tiebreaker scenario for the Big 12 championship game where point differential becomes a factor.

All of this happened after officials cleared the field of Baylor fans that had just stormed it moments before thinking the final seconds had expired off the game clock.

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley took exception to Baylor and Aranda choosing to kick on the final play.

“I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don’t agree with it. I still think above all else there’s a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn’t have done it, but that’s his decision, that’s his football team,” Riley said.

On Riley’s comments, Wolken wrote that “nobody likes the enforcer of unwritten rules or the guy whining about sportsmanship after getting his rear end handed to him.” Wolken also had this to say about the Sooners and Riley’s comments.

Perhaps Riley was so eager to delve into this topic because his offense generated just 260 yards and has not been overwhelmingly good all season regardless of whether it’s Caleb Williams (10-for-19, 146 yards, two interceptions) or Spencer Rattler under center. As it turns out, the struggles against Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas and Kansas weren’t a fluke but rather a reflection of real weaknesses that Oklahoma just hasn’t fixed well enough from week to week.

Though you can’t count out Oklahoma’s playoff chances completely, the Sooners on Saturday justified all the skepticism from fans and the committee about whether they truly belong in the Playoff. – Wolken, USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for Oklahoma fans, it’s tough to argue against that last statement. The Sooners played the best team they’ve faced all season in Baylor and were soundly beaten.

Oklahoma dropped like a rock in both polls that were released today: OU fell to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and to No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.

The College Football Playoff committee already wasn’t high on the Sooners. OU checked in at No. 8 in the second edition of the CFP rankings. Oklahoma is sure to drop in those rankings as well when the new set is released Tuesday night.

The Sooners return home to play host to Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Sooners injury report for Baylor

NORMAN, Okla. — The eighth-ranked Sooners are back at it and back on the road after a much-needed bye last weekend. They’ll take on the 13th-ranked Baylor Bears in Waco, hoping to kick off ‘Championship November’ the right way once again, and perhaps with a little extra personnel. “I don’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Tulsa World

Oklahoma-Baylor in four downs: Sooners taste first defeat of season in sour outcome at Baylor

The list of culprits in Oklahoma’s first November loss since 2014 was pretty long…. Lincoln Riley tried two quarterbacks. The starter, Caleb Williams, had an indecisive, mistake-riddled game including two interceptions. The backup, Spencer Rattler, came on with Oklahoma trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter. He played two ineffective series before Riley went back to Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Baylor upsets Sooners in Waco, hands OU first loss

(AP) — Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak. The hard-nosed quarterback does know what it means going forward for the resurgent Bears. “I know we’ll keep going,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Mike Stoops
Person
Dave Aranda
Woodward News

OU football: Sooners looking to bounce back from Baylor loss

After the loss last Saturday to Baylor, Oklahoma is in unfamiliar territory. The Sooners’ 27-14 loss in Waco marks the first time they’ve lost in November since 2014, and the first November loss under coach Lincoln Riley. Most seasons, the Sooners have suffered a loss early in the year before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Dave Aranda matches brains with brawn as Baylor hands Oklahoma one of Lincoln Riley's worst losses

WACO, Texas -- What kind of coach calls a timeout with 3 seconds left to kick a field goal, while up by 10, basically knowing it's not going to interpreted well on the other sideline? The same coach who had the foresight to research that the Big 12's esoteric third tiebreaker -- used if three teams are tied in the standings ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game -- is point differential.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#College Football Playoff#American Football#Usa Today Sports
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy