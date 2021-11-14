ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton Scores on First Two Opportunities vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago
State Farm Stadium has a special place in quarterback Cam Newton's heart.

Ten years ago as a rookie in 2011, Newton made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium, passing for 422 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in his debut, and would eventually grow into one of the league's most captivating players.

Fast forward to Sunday, where the Cardinals again welcomed Newton for a different kind of debut.

Newton previously spent all of 2020 and 2021 training camp with the New England Patriots. He was released in the cut to 53 players and eventually found his way back to Carolina after quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Only two days after officially signing with the Panthers, there was uncertainty whether Newton would be active for the game against Arizona.

Yet, in his first two touches wearing his old threads, Newton scored a touchdown and passed for another.

Possessing the ball near the goal line following a Haason Reddick strip-sack of Colt McCoy during the first possession of the game, Newton glided into the end zone to give Carolina an early 7-0 lead.

"I'm back!" Newton yelled following the score.

After Carolina regained possession, Newton again found himself in scoring position. This time, Newton found wide receiver Robby Anderson in the end zone to push Carolina's lead to 14-0.

While Newton's touchdown-per-play efficiency near the goal line can't possibly be sustainable, it appears as if Newton's role within the Panthers offense has already paid dividends.

