When Georgia coach Chris Haack goes to check on his guys at The RSM Classic he’ll have his work cut out for him. In total, 11 of Haack’s former players make their livings on the PGA TOUR, with Bubba Watson the only former Bulldog not in the field for this week’s RSM. There are no slouches in this bunch, either, with 10 making the FedExCup Playoffs last summer. Nine have won, with Watson (12), Harris English (4), Kevin Kisner (4), Chris Kirk (4), Russell Henley (3), Brendon Todd (3), Brian Harman (2), Hudson Swafford (2) and Keith Mitchell (1) combining for 35 TOUR titles.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO