NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 23, New Orleans Saints 21

By Michael Hull
pff.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans took down Trevor Siemian and the New Orleans Saints Sunday in a 23-21 slugfest. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings. Quarterback. Tannehill had a mediocre...

www.pff.com

NFL

