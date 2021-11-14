ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Three Thoughts to Sunday’s Win Against the Spurs

By Sam Yip
 6 days ago
The Lakers got back on track—at least for one game. With Talen Horton-Tucker back in the lineup, the Lakers tweaked their lineups yet again. Anthony Davis started at the five, with Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, and Avery Bradley filling out the starting lineup. Any time the Lakers tried to pull away and go up over double digits, they would give up careless turnovers and the Spurs would convert on some three balls to put them within striking distance.

In his debut, Talen Horton-Tucker played about 27 minutes and scored 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting. He looked to be winded at times, but this was expected, especially with this being his first game back. Anthony Davis had his way against Spurs, shooting 14 of 24, to go with 34 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. The Lakers host Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night.

How Were They in the Third Quarter?

Just like last game, the Lakers held a five-point lead going into halftime. This time, they held their own on the defensive end. The team outscored the Spurs 30-24, a huge improvement from what they’ve done in third quarters this season. The team defense was feisty and swarmed opposing players, not allowing many open looks or easy layups.

Team Rebounding Played a Key Factor

The Lakers edged out the Spurs in the rebounding battle tonight, 45-43. Remember, Jakob Poeltl is still missing from the Spurs lineup, so the Spurs easily could have punished the Lakers here. The Spurs went with a lot of small ball lineups with Keldon Johnson at their five. The purple and gold still have a lot of work to do in this department, if they are to even make a dent in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis Out of Shooting Funk?

Anthony Davis scored 27 points in the first half, on 12 of 16 shooting. He made a point at the onset to punish the Spurs inside, and that was key to him being confident to extend his range and shoot from beyond the arc. He went 2 for 3 from the perimeter, something that was long overdue as he was in a season long slump of 4 for 27 from three this season.

