Projecting third round of College Football Playoff rankings

Another weekend of college football is in the books, and another exciting weekend it was.

We saw no major upsets near the top of the rankings, though we did watch as Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season, to Baylor, practically eliminating the Sooners from making the College Football Playoff, which seemed like a long shot to begin with.

The third round of College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night at Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Here’s what we think those rankings will look like.

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)

Nov. 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat NC State 45-42

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 11: Beat TCU 63-17

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)

Nov. 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) celebrates after sacking Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk (16) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat UVA 28-3

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)

Oct. 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) sings with his team to the fans after the match against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Spartans win 20-15. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Maryland 40-21

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)

Week 11: Beat USF 45-28

5. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)

Nov. 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Penn State 21-17

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) fires off a pass while pressured by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 11: Beat Purdue 59-31

3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)

Nov. 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Washington State 38-24

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)

Nov. 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) carries the ball against New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat New Mexico State 59-3

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

Georgia running back James Cook (4) celebrates touchdown during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 11: Beat Tennessee 41-17