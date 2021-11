Scott Piercy finished T19 in Houston last week. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Matthew NeSmith (+600 for a Top 20) … With a T14 (2019) and a T15 (2020) in his pair of trips to Sea Island, this is the ideal prop for the 28-year-old in his third season on the PGA TOUR. He’s exceptional tee to green but especially on approach, so he’s a threat when shotmaking is the priority. So far this season, he’s put four rounds together just once (for a T14 at TPC Summerlin), but he made early noise in Houston last week where he sat T7 at the midpoint before fading to T46 at the finish line on what was a stiff test.

