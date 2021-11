MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — All Harry Wagner could do was watch as the place he's called home for 44 years burned. "I said to my wife, 'come over here and smell this, something's burning next door and by that time one of my neighbors came running down the street and said, 'get out of your house, it's on fire.' And that's how quick our house filled up with smoke," said Harry Wagner, Mahanoy City.

MAHANOY CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO