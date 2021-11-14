ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

USA Basketball sweeps golds at 3x3 FIBA AmeriCup in Miami

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago

MIAMI — (AP) — USA Basketball swept the gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on Sunday, earning the American men and women qualifying spots for next year’s World Cup.

The U.S. teams both topped the teams from Brazil in the finals. The U.S. men prevailed 21-15, and the U.S. women won 21-9.

Both American teams went 5-0 in the tournament. The U.S. men won their games by a combined 108-75 score, the U.S. women by a dominant 107-31 count.

American players also swept MVP honors, with Charlie Brown Jr. taking that trophy from the men’s side and Brionna Jones claiming the women’s award.

The Dominican Republic took the men’s bronze, topping Puerto Rico 21-20. Canada won the women’s bronze-medal game, beating Puerto Rico 18-12.

The 3x3 World Cup will be in Belgium in June 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Williams helps No. 2 UConn rout Minnesota 88-58

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — (AP) — Christyn Williams was nearly unstoppable in the inaugural game in the women's Battle for Atlantis tournament. Williams scored a career-high 31 points on 12-for-14 shooting, and No. 2 UConn beat Minnesota 88-58 on Saturday. “Over a four-year period when she’s good, she's really, really...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston

BOSTON — (AP) — LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain. After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game,...
NBA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy