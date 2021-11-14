Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Suiting up Sunday

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby said he expects desperation from the Pittsburgh Penguins after they have battled through injuries and illness this season. The Penguins (5-6-4) have lost three games with Crosby in their lineup, including 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh captain missed the first seven games after having wrist surgery Sept. 8. He returned in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 30 but was sidelined the following five games after entering NHL COVID-19 protocol Nov. 3.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO