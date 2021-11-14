ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Suiting up Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Crosby, who was activated from the COVID-19 list Sunday, will be available for...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

A FRUSTRATED SIDNEY CROSBY WHIPS ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN INTO THE BOARDS (W/VIDEO)

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby played in just his second game of the season Sunday night after first dealing with an injury and now coming back from COVID protocol. The night did not go as planned and it was clear that Crosby was frustrated. The Washington Capitals ended up downing...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on Crosby-less Penguins

It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

OK Daily: Angry Sidney Crosby, Canucks Struggle, Vladar Shines

The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a much-needed two-day break after winning three straight games at home at T-Mobile Arena. With Mark Stone now officially back from injury and Jack Eichel having undergone successful artificial disk replacement surgery, things should only get better for the Golden Knights moving forwards. Coincidentally,...
NHL
Person
Sidney Crosby
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Cancel Practice; Status Of Crosby, Others Unclear

It’s not that the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t deserve a day off after four straight overtime/shootout games and with nine games in 15 days starting Saturday. It’s just that the team canceling Friday’s practice deprives the hockey world of several potential updates, including one on Sidney Crosby. Crosby could be released...
NHL
US News and World Report

Capitals Rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby's Return

WASHINGTON (AP) — With three of their top offensive players out, the Washington Capitals are still right there atop the Metropolitan Division. Even Sidney Crosby's return couldn't help Pittsburgh keep up. Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Capitals routed the...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin clear COVID protocol, will travel to Washington

OTTAWA, Ontario — After dealing with significant COVID-19 concerns early in the season, the Penguins might finally be approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin exited the protocol and skated at the team’s practice facility in Cranberry on Saturday. Per acting head coach Todd Reirden, the intention is for both players to meet the team in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

Penguins must 'find some desperation and some urgency,' Crosby says

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby said he expects desperation from the Pittsburgh Penguins after they have battled through injuries and illness this season. The Penguins (5-6-4) have lost three games with Crosby in their lineup, including 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh captain missed the first seven games after having wrist surgery Sept. 8. He returned in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 30 but was sidelined the following five games after entering NHL COVID-19 protocol Nov. 3.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby returns from COVID-19 list in loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Penguins star Sidney Crosby returned for Pittsburgh's 6-1 loss at Washington on Sunday night after he and three teammates were activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Mike Sullivan also rejoined the Penguins on Sunday after exiting COVID-19 protocol. The Penguins activated Crosby, as well as defensemen...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

After enduring injury and illness, Sidney Crosby eager to finally get back up to speed

Sidney Crosby counted down the days as his much-anticipated and long-delayed season debut neared. The Penguins captain, after exhausting all minimally invasive options, opted for left wrist surgery just weeks before the season. After missing the entirety of training camp and the first seven games of the regular season, Crosby finally hopped onto the ice for his first game action on Oct. 30.
NHL
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY GETS HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON ON A BEAUTIFUL TIC-TAC-TOE PLAY (VIDEO)

After missing the first part of the season while rehabbing a wrist injury, and then going on the COVID protocol list, Sidney Crosby is finally back in the goals column. Crosby got his first of the season Thursday night to open the scoring in the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens by finishing off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play that starts with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. Check it out:
NHL
NHL

Crosby scores first goal of season for Penguins in win against Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Bell Centre on Thursday. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Teddy Blueger had two goals and an assist, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-4), which ended a three-game losing streak.
NHL
