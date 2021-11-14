Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Suiting up Sunday

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby played in just his second game of the season Sunday night after first dealing with an injury and now coming back from COVID protocol. The night did not go as planned and it was clear that Crosby was frustrated. The Washington Capitals ended up downing...
It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-4) turned in homework the dog should have eaten on Saturday night. The Penguins power play dirt napped to an 0-4 performance, there were plenty of defensive miscues and goalie Casey DeSmith allowed a couple of softies in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center.
The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a much-needed two-day break after winning three straight games at home at T-Mobile Arena. With Mark Stone now officially back from injury and Jack Eichel having undergone successful artificial disk replacement surgery, things should only get better for the Golden Knights moving forwards. Coincidentally,...
It’s not that the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t deserve a day off after four straight overtime/shootout games and with nine games in 15 days starting Saturday. It’s just that the team canceling Friday’s practice deprives the hockey world of several potential updates, including one on Sidney Crosby. Crosby could be released...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With three of their top offensive players out, the Washington Capitals are still right there atop the Metropolitan Division. Even Sidney Crosby's return couldn't help Pittsburgh keep up. Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Capitals routed the...
OTTAWA, Ontario — After dealing with significant COVID-19 concerns early in the season, the Penguins might finally be approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin exited the protocol and skated at the team’s practice facility in Cranberry on Saturday. Per acting head coach Todd Reirden, the intention is for both players to meet the team in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby said he expects desperation from the Pittsburgh Penguins after they have battled through injuries and illness this season. The Penguins (5-6-4) have lost three games with Crosby in their lineup, including 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh captain missed the first seven games after having wrist surgery Sept. 8. He returned in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 30 but was sidelined the following five games after entering NHL COVID-19 protocol Nov. 3.
WASHINGTON — Four players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, including team captain Sidney Crosby, were removed from COVID-19 protocols on Sunday. Crosby, as well as defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will be available to play in Sunday’s game against division rival the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins activated Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel from the COVID-19 protocol list ahead of Sunday night's game against the Washington Capitals. Coach Mike Sullivan, who also rejoined the Penguins on Sunday after exiting COVID-19 protocol, said all four of those players would...
WASHINGTON -- Penguins star Sidney Crosby returned for Pittsburgh's 6-1 loss at Washington on Sunday night after he and three teammates were activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Mike Sullivan also rejoined the Penguins on Sunday after exiting COVID-19 protocol. The Penguins activated Crosby, as well as defensemen...
When you’re a star player in the NHL, you can get away with a lot of things — unless you’re Connor McDavid, who can’t seem to buy a call, although that’s not the point here. Sidney Crosby has once again reminded us that is the case. Crosby, after spending some...
Sidney Crosby counted down the days as his much-anticipated and long-delayed season debut neared. The Penguins captain, after exhausting all minimally invasive options, opted for left wrist surgery just weeks before the season. After missing the entirety of training camp and the first seven games of the regular season, Crosby finally hopped onto the ice for his first game action on Oct. 30.
We have come to wonder about defenseman Kris Letang and his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His contract expires after this season. The same goes for fellow three-time Stanley Cup-winning core teammate Evgeni Malkin. GM Ron Hextall said the team planned to begin negotiations after free agency. Hextall went on...
After missing the first part of the season while rehabbing a wrist injury, and then going on the COVID protocol list, Sidney Crosby is finally back in the goals column. Crosby got his first of the season Thursday night to open the scoring in the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens by finishing off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play that starts with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. Check it out:
MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Bell Centre on Thursday. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Teddy Blueger had two goals and an assist, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-4), which ended a three-game losing streak.
McTavish (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Blues. As expected, the 18-year-old forward will suit up for the first time since Oct. 18 after missing the last nine games. McTavish tallied two points while averaging 11:31 of ice time in three games prior to the injury. He'll enter the lineup in a middle-six role Sunday.
