NHL

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Back on ice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Chytil (upper body) skated Sunday and is showing improvements, Vince Z. Mercogliano...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators assign young netminder Filip Gustavsson to AHL

Per the Ottawa Senators communications department, the team re-assigned goalie Filip Gustavsson to the AHL’s Belleville Senators on Sunday. The Senators have largely operated with a trio of netminders this season as starter Matt Murray’s health has been an issue at multiple points already so far in the season. As he returns to full health, the team opted to send Gustavsson, who does not require waivers, to Belleville.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Promoted to top level

Gustavsson was recalled by the Senators on Tuesday. Anton Forsberg is dealing with a non-COVID illness, so Gustavsson will be on hand for Tuesday night's matchup with Boston. Gustavsson will almost certainly return to the minors as soon as Forsberg is ready to rock.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Starting Saturday

Gustavsson will be in net for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. Gustavsson bounced back from a couple rough outings to allow only two goals on 36 shots Thursday against the Kings. The 23-year-old enters play Saturday with a 3.01 GAA and .917 save percentage through six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Big game against Pens

Gustavsson made 28 saves Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Penguins. It was his first win since Oct. 29. Gustavsson was sharp and he needed to be -- his Sens were down nine players due to COVID-19 protocols. He was badly screened on the first goal he allowed and the second was a perfect one-timer off the post and in. The third was another one-timer. Gustavsson is now 3-3, and while his 3.01 GAA doesn't impress, his .915 save percentage is strong.
NHL
Filip Chytil
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Look To Get Back In Win Column With Season Sweep Of The NY Rangers

Calgary Flames vs NY Rangers, 8 PM MT, Scotibank Saddledome, Calgary AB. Calgary Flames 6-1-3 (15 pts) - NY Rangers 6-2-3 (15 pts) Odds: Calgary Flames (-120), NY Rangers (+100), O/U: 5.5. Even with a two game losing streak, the Flames have still managed to keep their points streak going...
NHL
#Rangers
New Jersey Herald

'New Ice City' podcast: Catching up on NY Rangers' prospects from AHL Hartford

Is the New York Rangers' early season success sustainable?. Episode 48 of the "New Ice City" podcast dives into some of the troubling trends and why they need to make corrections despite their 7-3-3 record. Plus, Hartford Wolf Pack play-by-play voice Alex Thomas joins the show to discuss how some of the Rangers' top prospects are performing in the AHL and host Vincent Mercogliano answers fans' questions about Alexis Lafrenière, the Rangers' lack of flexibility with their core players and more.
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Has Filip Forsberg run his course in Nashville?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Flip Forsberg is injured right as he was starting to play well. The 27-year-old forward has been out of the Predators lineup since Nov. 2 when he collided with teammate Roman Josi in the neutral zone during a game against the Calgary Flames.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Pockets pair of apples

Hronek had two assists and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over Vegas. Hronek set up an even-strength goal by Pius Suter that gave Detroit a 3-1 lead late in the first period, then he set up Tyler Bertuzzi's empty-netter in the game's final minute. It was the first multi-point game of the year for Hronek, who has one goal and five assists after 11 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: In lineup Thursday

Hronek (undisclosed) will play Thursday versus the Capitals. Hronek was initially a game-time decision ahead of the contest, but he won't miss time. The 24-year-old blueliner will remain in his top-four role with second-unit power-play time. Hronek has seven points and 23 blocked shots in 12 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Game-time decision

Hronek (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Thursday night's matchup with Washington, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. If Hronek's unable to go, Jordan Oesterle will likely draw into the lineup against the Capitals. Check back for confirmation on Hronek's status once the Red Wings take the ice for pregame warmups.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Chytil, Raanta, Ovechkin

Pittsburgh’s recent recall of Louis Domingue may have raised some eyebrows as adding a third goaltender to the roster usually means there’s an injury. However, that’s not the case for the Penguins, reports Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Instead, starting goaltender Tristan Jarry didn’t travel with the team to Ottawa and won’t be in uniform against the Sens as they’ve elected to not have him travel to give him some extra rest but he’s expected to suit up for the Penguins tomorrow night in Washington. At that point, blueliners Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will also be available to return after being re-added to COVID protocols yesterday for cross-border travel reasons, not another positive test.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it against the Rangers

BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0) vs. RANGERS (7-3-3) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (105.7 FM) There is no such thing as a moral victory in the NHL, but the way the Blue Jackets played Friday night against...
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Will Filip Forsberg be traded at some point this season?

NHL Trade Rumor chatter in the offseason had the Nashville Predators looking into trading Filip Forsberg at some point this season. Forsberg’s cap hit is reasonably priced at $6 million and he lacks trade protection. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports the Preds and Filip Forsberg are expected to start...
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Moved to IR

Forsberg (upper body) remains week-to-week and was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports. The news effectively rules Forsberg out for the team's three games this week against Dallas (Wednesday), St. Louis (Thursday) and Arizona (Saturday). He's already missed three games with the injury suffered Nov. 2 at Calgary.
HOCKEY
PensBurgh

Crosby and Dumoulin back on the ice in Pittsburgh

After playing just one game this season following a recovery from wrist surgery, Sidney Crosby’s season hit another bump with a positive COVID test sending him to protocol. Crosby, along with Brian Dumoulin who entered the same day, are going through the stages of clearing the protocol and returning to the lineup. Both are out of isolation and were able to get onto the ice today back in Pittsburgh, with the team up in Ottawa for tonight’s game against the Senators.
NHL

