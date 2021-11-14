Blues' Brayden Schenn: Expected to miss Sunday

Parayko recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. Parayko helped out on an early goal by Brandon Saad, but that was it for the Blues' offense. More regarded for his defensive work, Parayko has been solid in all zones this year. He has five points, 15 shots on net, 23 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances. Parayko should continue to see top-four minutes, although his modest scoring output may limit his effectiveness to deeper fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO