ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Expected to miss Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Schenn (upper body) is not playing in Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

Blues notebook: Outlook not rosy for Schenn

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sunday’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks was the Blues’ first with captain Ryan O’Reilly in the lineup since his positive COVID test Oct. 26. But it was also their first without alternate captain Brayden Schenn since the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19. Schenn crashed into the boards in the first period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory in San Jose and did not return to the game.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Schenn, Sundqvist not far away from return for Blues; Neighbours to juniors

It looks like injured forward Brayden Schenn will avoid long-term injured reserve and will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later, according to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. As for Oskar Sundqvist, he’s almost at the finish line in terms of his recovery/rehab from last spring’s knee surgery....
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Out Sunday

Krug (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available Sunday against Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. As expected, Krug will miss at least one game while on the COVID-19 list. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Winnipeg. Calle Rosen will take his place in Sunday's lineup.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Schenn
CBS Sports

Blues' Colton Parayko: Pockets helper Sunday

Parayko recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. Parayko helped out on an early goal by Brandon Saad, but that was it for the Blues' offense. More regarded for his defensive work, Parayko has been solid in all zones this year. He has five points, 15 shots on net, 23 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances. Parayko should continue to see top-four minutes, although his modest scoring output may limit his effectiveness to deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Status unclear Sunday

Schenn (undisclosed) was absent from morning skate, and it's unclear if he'll play against Dallas on Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. No explanation was given for Schenn missing morning skate, so interested fantasy managers will want to check back in once pregame warmups start for further clarification. Schenn has two assists through five games this year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: COVID Persists, Schenn, Hofer, Saad & More

The St. Louis Blues continue to play quality hockey with a 1-1-1 record this week. They have battled adversity as well, as they have seen some of the biggest issues as it relates to COVID-19 protocols, not to mention a key injury that popped up this week. Even so, the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Sunday

Binnington will get the starting nod for Sunday's contest in Anaheim, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Binnington has stopped 58 of 60 shots in his last two starts, improving his season save percentage to .929 in the process. He's gone 1-1-1 over his last three appearances after winning four straight to begin the year. Binnington is 3-0-1 with a 2.46 GAA in four road games this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Edmonton#Coyotes#Nhl Com
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: O’Reilly, Wild, Schenn

St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly is likely to return to the lineup Sunday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks, per Blues writer Chris Pinkert. The 30-year-old center missed the team’s last four games while in COVID-19 protocol. He’s likely to return to top-line duties between David Perron as well as Brandon Saad, who’s also missed time while in COVID-19 protocol this season. Prior to departing the lineup, O’Reilly had five points in five games while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Placed on IR

Schenn (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Schenn is considered week-to-week with his undisclosed injury, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Another update on the 32-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's nearing a return to action.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to play Sunday

Mitchell (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play but the 49ers are uncertain how long he'll be able to go, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mitchell was on the practice field Friday for the second straight day, but he continued to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Robert Woods: Expected to play Sunday

Woods (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Woods didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned to practice Friday, though he didn't take part in full drills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Tevin Coleman: Expected to return Sunday

Coleman (hamstring) is expected to return for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. Coleman has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but he's trending toward being active in Week 10. Across his first four appearances with the Jets, the 28-year-old has recorded 21 carries for 73 yards while hauling in two of three targets for 17 yards.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Expected to play Sunday

Coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he expects Lawrence (ankle) to play Sunday against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence sustained a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Bills but was able to return to the contest. The rookie will undergo treatment in the coming days but doesn't require a protective boot on his ankle. As a result, it doesn't appear as though Lawrence will be forced to miss any additional time due to the injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Clippers' Justise Winslow: Misses Sunday's game

Winslow wasn't available for Sunday's 100-90 loss to the Bulls while attending to a personal matter, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Before he was away from the team Sunday, Winslow had been serving as the ninth man in the Clippers' rotation. The role hasn't been a fruitful one for Winslow, who is averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.5 minutes per game while shooting 35.1 percent from the field. His status for the Clippers' next game Tuesday against the Spurs isn't yet known.
NBA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Expected to play Sunday

Stevenson (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Fellow running back Damien Harris (concussion) has been ruled out for the contest, which sets the stage for the Patriots' Week 10 backfield to include Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor. Official confirmation of Stevenson's status will arrive upon the release of inactives prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but assuming no setbacks, Stevenson would presumably be in line to handle a good portion of the team's early-down work, with Bolden and Taylor in the mix for complementary/change-of-pace touches.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Expected to play Sunday

Lee (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Lee is technically listed as questionable, but Slater notes that Lee is out on the floor getting shots up in pregame, and he was able to go through a full practice session Saturday night. The Warriors will likely give him one final evaluation prior to the 7:00 PM ET tip, but it looks as though he's on track to return following a pair of absences.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy