Colts 23, Jaguars 17: 5 Observations on Jaguars' Bitter 4th-Quarter Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the drawing board.

One week after upsetting the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars once again find themselves on the losing end of things, this time via a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road. The Jaguars fought all game to come back from an early 17-0 deficit and nearly did so, but a Trevor Lawrence fumble with just one minute remaining ended the Jaguars' chances at finding their third win of the season.

So, what did we see during the Jaguars' loss and what does it mean for the team moving forward? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence isn't playing his best, in large part due to what is around him

There is no getting around it -- Trevor Lawrence didn't play a good game on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick missed several easy throws and several not-so-easy throws, but the former became a prevalent problem throughout the first half as Lawrence simply missed too often on short passes. Add in Lawrence's fumble to end the game -- and a near-fumble from Lawrence earlier in the quarter -- and it is a tough to say it was a good game from Lawrence.

With this in mind, simply placing all of the offense's issues at Lawrence's feet is inaccurate. The Jaguars' unit failed in a spectacular way on Sunday, dropping four passes, committing several key penalties on big gains (with three penalties alone on Chris Manhertz and two on Jawaan Taylor). The Jaguars couldn't bring in several big gains from Lawrence on accurate passes down the field, while even catching slants became an adventure. Lawrence played poorly, but so did every single player around him sans James Robinson. Add in Darrell Bevell's commitment to rushing the ball on early downs with the Jaguars' lack of offensive talent, and it is impossible to think there are many rookie quarterbacks who wouldn't struggle like Lawrence has in 10 of the past 12 quarters.

Lawrence has to play better, especially in critical situations and on third-downs, but the Jaguars also have failed to set him up for success. Both of these issues came to a head on Sunday and resulted in a dreadful offensive performance outside of two drives.

Joe Cullen's unit turned in another strong performance based off the strength of their front

More credit to Joe Cullen after another strong performance. The Jaguars turned in an elite defensive performance against the Bills in Week 9, but many thought it was more of a fluke than an indication of genuine improvement. But if Week 10 is any indicator, then it is fair to say Cullen is coming into his own as a defensive coordinator, while the Jaguars are getting improved play at each level of the defense.

The Jaguars sacked Carson Wentz once, but the unit recorded eight quarterback hits and frequently forced Wentz to move out of the pocket and miss throws that otherwise would have resulted in first-downs or big gains. While the Jaguars still need some help in the back-end of the defense, the front-seven was able to control the line of scrimmage following the Colts' first two drives, and Cullen frequently had Frank Reich's offensive scheme in a figurative full-nelson over the course of the game. The defense needs to improve at making game-changing plays, but Sunday showed genuine development for Cullen and his unit.

Myles Jack has thrived without the green dot

If you want to find reasons why the Jaguars defense has improved over the last two weeks, one of the primary ones has to be the improved play of inside linebacker Myles Jack. Jack struggled mightily through the first month of the season and the Jaguars' defense suffered in a big way as a result, frequently failing to make plays in the middle of the field. This has changed in a big way over the last several weeks, however, with the likely cause being Jack having the green communication dot removed from his helmet and moved to Damien Wilson.

Jack ended the game with four tackles, including two key stops on Jonathan Taylor in the second-half, as well as a quarterback hit. While these aren't gaudy numbers, Jack was frequently making big tackles to prevent gains and force the Colts to get behind the sticks. Jack is one of the best players on Jacksonville's defense and the Jaguars finally playing to his strengths, which has led to an improved unit. It remains to be seen why it took the Jaguars a month to take the dot off of Jack, but it is starting to pay off.

Critical special teams mistakes helped doom Jacksonville's chances, with a number of Jaguars taking parts of the blame

For as putrid as the Jaguars' offense was against the Colts -- and for as much blame as the unit deserves for the loss -- the Jaguars' special teams holds potentially just as much blame. The Jaguars' special teams alone led to an 11-point swing. Considering the fact that the Jaguars lost by just six points, it isn't inaccurate to say the Jaguars' three special teams errors arguably lost them the game.

Firstly, the Jaguars had a missed field goal and extra point from Matthew Wright that forced the Jaguars into touchdown-or-bust territory on the final drive of the game. While Wright deserves credit for nailing a 56-yard field goal, those four points would have put the Jaguars in a much different situation entering the game's final two-minute drill.

Secondly, there is the blocked punt for a touchdown in the Jaguars' own territory following the offense's first drive. Andrew Wingard badly missed a block on the punt and allowed the Colts to block Logan Cooke for the first time in his career. Had Wingard not whiffed on the block, the Jaguars would have been able to potentially limit the Colts to just one touchdown on the day. The offense was bad, but the special teams deserves just as much flak for the loss.

Jacksonville has become a defensive team over the course of the last two weeks and there don't seem to be any signs of that changing

After the first six weeks of the season saw the Jaguars' highest highs come on offense and their lowest lows come on defense, the Jaguars have done a complete 180 over the last two weeks. The Jaguars have become a defensive team in that span, one that is currently being held back by an offense that struggles to score, generate big plays, or stay on the field. Considering the Jaguars had the NFL's worst defense up until Week 9, that is one of the moe shocking developments of the season. And as of now, it doesn't look like it is going to change.

The Jaguars' group of skill players isn't going to improve in terms of talent over the course of the next eight games, but there is a lot of reasons to think the defensive improvement is legit. The Jaguars have gotten much better at preventing big plays downfield and the pass-rush has begun to genuinely affect the opposing quarterbacks, with Josh Allen playing like one of the NFL's best edge defenders over the last month. The Jaguars' defense has gotten better through adjustments from Cullen and the development of key players, which suggests the recent improvement is more of a trend than a fluke. As for the offense, it has regressed in large part due to early-season issues becoming even more prevalent, which suggests the offense has a long way to go -- so far that it remains to be seen if they can fix things before the end of 2021.