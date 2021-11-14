ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts 23, Jaguars 17: 5 Observations on Jaguars' Bitter 4th-Quarter Loss

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ck1Ic_0cwdJpxM00

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the drawing board.

One week after upsetting the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars once again find themselves on the losing end of things, this time via a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road. The Jaguars fought all game to come back from an early 17-0 deficit and nearly did so, but a Trevor Lawrence fumble with just one minute remaining ended the Jaguars' chances at finding their third win of the season.

So, what did we see during the Jaguars' loss and what does it mean for the team moving forward? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence isn't playing his best, in large part due to what is around him

There is no getting around it -- Trevor Lawrence didn't play a good game on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick missed several easy throws and several not-so-easy throws, but the former became a prevalent problem throughout the first half as Lawrence simply missed too often on short passes. Add in Lawrence's fumble to end the game -- and a near-fumble from Lawrence earlier in the quarter -- and it is a tough to say it was a good game from Lawrence.

With this in mind, simply placing all of the offense's issues at Lawrence's feet is inaccurate. The Jaguars' unit failed in a spectacular way on Sunday, dropping four passes, committing several key penalties on big gains (with three penalties alone on Chris Manhertz and two on Jawaan Taylor). The Jaguars couldn't bring in several big gains from Lawrence on accurate passes down the field, while even catching slants became an adventure. Lawrence played poorly, but so did every single player around him sans James Robinson. Add in Darrell Bevell's commitment to rushing the ball on early downs with the Jaguars' lack of offensive talent, and it is impossible to think there are many rookie quarterbacks who wouldn't struggle like Lawrence has in 10 of the past 12 quarters.

Lawrence has to play better, especially in critical situations and on third-downs, but the Jaguars also have failed to set him up for success. Both of these issues came to a head on Sunday and resulted in a dreadful offensive performance outside of two drives.

Joe Cullen's unit turned in another strong performance based off the strength of their front

More credit to Joe Cullen after another strong performance. The Jaguars turned in an elite defensive performance against the Bills in Week 9, but many thought it was more of a fluke than an indication of genuine improvement. But if Week 10 is any indicator, then it is fair to say Cullen is coming into his own as a defensive coordinator, while the Jaguars are getting improved play at each level of the defense.

The Jaguars sacked Carson Wentz once, but the unit recorded eight quarterback hits and frequently forced Wentz to move out of the pocket and miss throws that otherwise would have resulted in first-downs or big gains. While the Jaguars still need some help in the back-end of the defense, the front-seven was able to control the line of scrimmage following the Colts' first two drives, and Cullen frequently had Frank Reich's offensive scheme in a figurative full-nelson over the course of the game. The defense needs to improve at making game-changing plays, but Sunday showed genuine development for Cullen and his unit.

Myles Jack has thrived without the green dot

If you want to find reasons why the Jaguars defense has improved over the last two weeks, one of the primary ones has to be the improved play of inside linebacker Myles Jack. Jack struggled mightily through the first month of the season and the Jaguars' defense suffered in a big way as a result, frequently failing to make plays in the middle of the field. This has changed in a big way over the last several weeks, however, with the likely cause being Jack having the green communication dot removed from his helmet and moved to Damien Wilson.

Jack ended the game with four tackles, including two key stops on Jonathan Taylor in the second-half, as well as a quarterback hit. While these aren't gaudy numbers, Jack was frequently making big tackles to prevent gains and force the Colts to get behind the sticks. Jack is one of the best players on Jacksonville's defense and the Jaguars finally playing to his strengths, which has led to an improved unit. It remains to be seen why it took the Jaguars a month to take the dot off of Jack, but it is starting to pay off.

Critical special teams mistakes helped doom Jacksonville's chances, with a number of Jaguars taking parts of the blame

For as putrid as the Jaguars' offense was against the Colts -- and for as much blame as the unit deserves for the loss -- the Jaguars' special teams holds potentially just as much blame. The Jaguars' special teams alone led to an 11-point swing. Considering the fact that the Jaguars lost by just six points, it isn't inaccurate to say the Jaguars' three special teams errors arguably lost them the game.

Firstly, the Jaguars had a missed field goal and extra point from Matthew Wright that forced the Jaguars into touchdown-or-bust territory on the final drive of the game. While Wright deserves credit for nailing a 56-yard field goal, those four points would have put the Jaguars in a much different situation entering the game's final two-minute drill.

Secondly, there is the blocked punt for a touchdown in the Jaguars' own territory following the offense's first drive. Andrew Wingard badly missed a block on the punt and allowed the Colts to block Logan Cooke for the first time in his career. Had Wingard not whiffed on the block, the Jaguars would have been able to potentially limit the Colts to just one touchdown on the day. The offense was bad, but the special teams deserves just as much flak for the loss.

Jacksonville has become a defensive team over the course of the last two weeks and there don't seem to be any signs of that changing

After the first six weeks of the season saw the Jaguars' highest highs come on offense and their lowest lows come on defense, the Jaguars have done a complete 180 over the last two weeks. The Jaguars have become a defensive team in that span, one that is currently being held back by an offense that struggles to score, generate big plays, or stay on the field. Considering the Jaguars had the NFL's worst defense up until Week 9, that is one of the moe shocking developments of the season. And as of now, it doesn't look like it is going to change.

The Jaguars' group of skill players isn't going to improve in terms of talent over the course of the next eight games, but there is a lot of reasons to think the defensive improvement is legit. The Jaguars have gotten much better at preventing big plays downfield and the pass-rush has begun to genuinely affect the opposing quarterbacks, with Josh Allen playing like one of the NFL's best edge defenders over the last month. The Jaguars' defense has gotten better through adjustments from Cullen and the development of key players, which suggests the recent improvement is more of a trend than a fluke. As for the offense, it has regressed in large part due to early-season issues becoming even more prevalent, which suggests the offense has a long way to go -- so far that it remains to be seen if they can fix things before the end of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
JaguarReport

NFL Trade Deadline: Could the Jaguars Be in the WR Market?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have nearly all the pieces on offense a head coach could want for his young, gun-slinging quarterback. They offer a veteran coordinator and quarterback coach, one of the NFL's best running games, a reliable three-down running back, a serviceable offensive line, and a consistent veteran receiver. But...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trevor Lawrence
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 10 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-17 loss to...
NFL
News4Jax.com

Urban Meyer: Loss to Colts ‘stung,’ but Jaguars not done fighting yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The losses continue to mount, but Urban Meyer sees the progress — even if it doesn’t translate into a victory. “I refuse to believe we’re far off,” Meyer said of turning things around. There’s been evidence of progress for Jacksonville, but it’s not been sustained long enough...
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Lawrence's Improvement Boosts Quarterback Room

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and nine to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Buffalo Bills#The Indianapolis Colts
Stampede Blue

What we learned: Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have put themselves in prime position to make a run at the post-season after a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are three key takeaways from Sunday’s much-needed for Indy. Carson Wentz’s late-game playmaking boosts Colts’ offense. Statistically, quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t have the greatest game...
NFL
JaguarReport

The Jaguar Report Podcast: Breaking Down the Coaching Staff and Assessing the Trade Deadline

The bye week has come and gone for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the focus is turning back to the field and toward the Nov. 2 trade deadline. As a result, The Jaguar Report Podcast and hosts Gus Logue and John Shipley have returned to break down where the Jaguars stand today, where they go from here, and who our favorite candidates are to be either traded from or to Jacksonville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Jaguars

While it wasn’t pretty at times, the Indianapolis Colts took care of business on Sunday as they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. The win brings the Colts to .500 for the first time all season, and the team sits a half-game back from the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Did the Win vs. Buffalo Reveal?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFL
JaguarReport

NFL Trade Deadline: Why the Jaguars Should Make James Robinson Untouchable

The NFL trade deadline is always a strange time. For weeks at a time, we hear of potential pairings for teams and disgruntled stars, as well as key depth players. But each year, the deadline seems to come and go with a whimper. The cries for trades in the weeks ahead of the deadline are always louder than the actual applause following the trades that take place.
NFL
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Wide Receivers Off to a Disappointing Start

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
JaguarReport

Week 9 Power Rankings: Did Jaguars Fall After Loss vs. Seahawks?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off the a loss against the Seattle Seahawks, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?. And after a commanding win over the Miami Dolphins last week, where do the Buffalo Bills stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?. Here's...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

WATCH: Colts Get Huge First Touchdown On Blocked Punt vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts got an exciting first touchdown of the day on Sunday as Zaire Franklin blocked Logan Cooke's punt attempt at the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first drive. After the ball floundered around on the turf, the Colts' E.J. Speed scooped the ball up at Jacksonville's 12-yard line,...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
515
Followers
837
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy