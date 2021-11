Oklahoma's bid of an undefeated season came to an end Saturday as the No. 8 Sooners fell at No. 13 Baylor, 27-14. A Sooners offense that had started to find its stride in recent games was unable to find much of a rhythm against the Bears defense, being held to 14 points in what was the lowest point total scored by Oklahoma in a game since 2014. The loss also saw Oklahoma's streak of November victories that dated back to the 2015 season come to a crashing end.

