The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) got their record back to even with a slim divisional victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite their early lead in the first quarter, the Colts couldn’t find a way to finish the game in a dominating way. Later on, they would wind up getting some clutch plays on both sides of the ball that helped them put the game away.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO